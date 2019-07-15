UW-River Falls

Local residents were among 833 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following spring commencement in May.

Lake Crystal — Megan Lee, bachelor of science: health and human performance.

Le Sueur — Amanda Cemenski, BS: conservation and environmental planning.

Madelia — Lyle Hanson, BS: computer science and information systems, data science.

North Mankato — Courtney Inman, master of science: education, school psychology.

Sleepy Eye — Molly Maasz, BS: dairy science, cum laude; Rebecca Schmitz, BS: communication sciences and disorders, magna cum laude.

Waseca — Sabrina Huebl, BS: crop and soil science; James Zimmerman, BS, international studies.

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ spring semester dean’s list has been released.

To be named to the dean’s list, full-time undergraduates must earn grade-point averages of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.

Area students who received the academic honor include:

Le Center — Grace Smith, Samantha Traxler.

Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh.

Madison Lake — Libby Alders.

Mankato — Nevada Glackler, Conner Harrison.

New Richland — Evan Dobberstein.

New Ulm — Magdala Diersen, Sarah Preisinger.

Sleepy Eye — Molly Maasz, Rebecca Schmitz.

Wells — Amy Groskreutz.

UW-Stevens Point

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 1,975 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who earned highest honors had grade points of 3.90 to 4.0; high honors had grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honors had grade-point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Students from the area who received honors include:

North Mankato — Kristen Gustavson, high honors; Mara Salfer, highest honors.

St. Peter — Reegan Kelly, honors.

