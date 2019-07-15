UW-River Falls
Local residents were among 833 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following spring commencement in May.
Lake Crystal — Megan Lee, bachelor of science: health and human performance.
Le Sueur — Amanda Cemenski, BS: conservation and environmental planning.
Madelia — Lyle Hanson, BS: computer science and information systems, data science.
North Mankato — Courtney Inman, master of science: education, school psychology.
Sleepy Eye — Molly Maasz, BS: dairy science, cum laude; Rebecca Schmitz, BS: communication sciences and disorders, magna cum laude.
Waseca — Sabrina Huebl, BS: crop and soil science; James Zimmerman, BS, international studies.
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ spring semester dean’s list has been released.
To be named to the dean’s list, full-time undergraduates must earn grade-point averages of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Area students who received the academic honor include:
Le Center — Grace Smith, Samantha Traxler.
Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh.
Madison Lake — Libby Alders.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, Conner Harrison.
New Richland — Evan Dobberstein.
New Ulm — Magdala Diersen, Sarah Preisinger.
Sleepy Eye — Molly Maasz, Rebecca Schmitz.
Wells — Amy Groskreutz.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 1,975 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who earned highest honors had grade points of 3.90 to 4.0; high honors had grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honors had grade-point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Students from the area who received honors include:
North Mankato — Kristen Gustavson, high honors; Mara Salfer, highest honors.
St. Peter — Reegan Kelly, honors.
