MVAC
Minnesota Valley Action Council recently honored several people during its 53rd annual meeting and awards dinner.
Ron Bolduan, Brown County, was named as the 2019 Roger J Wolfe recipient. The award was established in memory of Roger J. Wolfe who served on the MVAC board of directors for 22 years.
MVAC awarded Achievers and Supporters honors to residents of each of the nine counties that represent the agency service area.
An Achiever is a service recipient honored for demonstrating success by overcoming multiple barriers, making vast improvements, and having significant achievements.
Achievers honored are:
Stephen Johnson, Brown County; Saushia Hathaway, Faribault County; Jocelyn Castillo, Le Sueur County; and Bertha Mendez, Watonwan County.
A Supporter is honored for helping to support, strengthen, and sustain the goals of community action.
Supporters honored include:
Natalie Pierson, Blue Earth County; Khadija Hussein, Nicollet County; Laura Zender, Sibley County; Kelsey O’Donnell, Waseca County.
U of M Farm Family
The May family of Mankato has been named Blue Earth County’s “2019 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.
The original May farm is still part of Jack and Lisa May’s operation. Corn and soybeans are the main crops on the land and the family raises contract-fed hogs for Wakefield Pork.
Jack and Lisa have three daughters: Kathleen, Michelle and Colleen. Michelle is married to Chris Larson and Michelle is working to become the sixth generation of the family to run the farm. Colleen is married to Russell Depuydt. Both Chris and Russell lend a hand at harvest and when needed in the hog operation.
Jack’s parents, Gene and Pat, live just down the road.
The Mays are members of the Minnesota Corn and Minnesota Soybean Growers Associations. Jack was a long time director with the former AgStar Financial; he’s also a member of the St. Clair School Board and was its representative on the Minnesota Valley Education District for 10 years. Michelle is on the board of the Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers Association, serving as its secretary.
Joseph and Katherine May were the first family generation to farm at the site. They arrived in 1865 and lived in a small brick house the federal government had originally built for the Winnebago Reservation that was in place there from 1855 to 1863.
George May, Joseph and Katherine’s son, eventually took over the farm and in 1901 remodeled and enlarged the house.
The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony Aug. 8 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls.
St. Olaf College
Local residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The area students are:
Amboy — Breanna Barkosky.
Blue Earth — Miyako White.
Madelia — Sam Maul.
Mankato — Josie Goellner, Thomas Pfingsten.
North Mankato — Solveig Gordon, Han Timm.
St. James — Thor Henderson.
St. Peter — Greta Anderson.
Wells — Deanna Shellen.
Sam Houston State UniversityNaomi Timm Davis of Springfield received a doctor of philosophy degree during commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Her doctorate is in counselor education.
