Making IT Happen award
New Ulm Middle School library media specialist Victoria Tambornino is a recent International Society of Technology in Education Making IT Happen Award recipient. She received the award at the annual Information Technology Educators of Minnesota fall conference.
The award honors outstanding educators and leaders who demonstrate extraordinary commitment, leadership, courage, and persistence in improving digital learning opportunities for students.
ISTE’s Making IT Happen Award recognizes a teacher’s ability to make use of available technology and celebrates leaders who build relationships, inspire learning, and are committed to positively impacting the lives of students.
Tambornino has taught 30 years in the New Ulm Public Schools. She has been the middle school media specialist for the last six years. Her dog, Arabella, a certified therapy animal, spends Mondays and Fridays in the Middle School interacting with students and staff.
Tambornino started a “Books With Bella” program, a newscast that partners eighth-graders with the local cable access television station, a program for seventh-graders who create eBooks to share with elementary students. She has also helped facilitate the partnership between the middle school and TdS Public Library System.
Honor guard
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason recently announced the implementation of Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard program.
The Law Enforcement Memorial Association Honor Guard was established in 1991 to honor Minnesota officers who die in the line of duty. The Honor Guard also is to serve as a reminder of Minnesota officers who stand ready to give their lives if duty calls. The Honor Guard is broken into three sections: The Colors Team, The Rifle Team and The Casket Team. Each member is cross trained on the honor guard duties but are assigned to one of three main teams.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard is led by Deputy Dan Tousley and consists of five other full time Le Sueur County Deputies: Deputy Rich Droog, Deputy Mike Thelemann, Deputy Herb Moon, Deputy Ryan Frederick and Deputy AJ Sowieja. These deputies have completed resume review, oral interview, physical evaluation, a background investigation and 40 hour basic training.
The Honor Guard Program is to not only support the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Sueur County Mounted Posse but support and assist jurisdictions throughout the entire state who are in need of assistance.
