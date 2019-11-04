Gustavus Distinguished Alumni
Gustavus Adolphus College recognized Kelly Coleman, Class of 1979, with its Distinguished Alumni Citation. The award was presented at the college’s annual Homecoming Weekend Alumni Awards Banquet Sept. 27.
Coleman, who grew up in Mankato, is a scientist at Medtronic, the world’s largest medical device company. After graduating from Mankato West High School in 1975, he attended Gustavus where he earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry in 1979, then went on to earn master’s degrees in chemistry from the Colorado School of Mines and engineering from the University of Minnesota before being awarded a PhD in toxicology from the University of Minnesota in 2005.
Since 2010, he has also served as an adjunct professor of toxicology at the University of Minnesota. He is a resident of Maple Grove.
Noted for his work with computer modeling of endocrine disrupters, Coleman was inducted into Medtronic’s Bakken Society in 2017. Membership in the Bakken Society is the company’s highest scientific and technical honor.
The Gustavus Distinguished Alumni Citations recognize outstanding and exceptional professional achievement, such as to bring unusual honor to the individual in his or her field of endeavor. Criteria for selection include the difficulty of accomplishment; quality, creativity, and distinctiveness of performance; recognition by professional peers; and lasting contribution to the world of ideas and affairs.
UW-La Crosse
Lexy Wenisch, of Springfield, completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August.
Wenisch graduated with highest honors and earned a bachelor of science.
Her major was therapeutic recreation.
Mankato Area Foundation
The Mankato Area Foundation has announced recent recipients of its Women’s Giving Circle. A total of $12,000 was granted to three programs.
Each received $4,000.
Recipients are:
■ Darby’s Dancers, Dance Express
Darby’s Dancers is a nonprofit organization that provides weekly dance lessons to kids with special needs at no cost to their families. Dance Express started the Mankato program this year.
■ SMART Girls, Mankato Youth Place
SMART Girls is a program started by Mankato Youth Place or “MY Place,” previously the Boys & Girls Club of Mankato.
The goal of SMART Girls is to help girls develop and adopt a healthy attitude and lifestyle, as well as acquire and maintain a positive self-concept, sound decision-making skills, and mentor relationships.
■ Youth Mentorship Program, The 410 Project
The goal of the Youth Mentorship Program through The 410 Project is to help foster creativity and appreciation for visual arts in youths ages 4–18, while also teaching basic skills and techniques
The Mankato Area Foundation is a donor-driven community foundation whose purpose is to improve the livability in Greater Mankato through philanthropy.
Quarterly, members of the WGC gather to determine projects and programs to support through a nomination and voting process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.