Camp Sweet Life
Camp Sweet Life has received a $4,000 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation to be used towards the High School and College Diabetes Networks, emergency funds for people with Type 1 Diabetes in need, and the Camp Sweet Life Connects Programs.
Camp Sweet Life started back in 2010 in southern Minnesota with a need for two children Type 1 Diabetes who lived 80 miles apart with (T1D) to get together.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves.
St. Olaf College
Local residents recently graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield. St. Olaf’s 130th commencement ceremony was held May 26.
The area students are:
Amboy — Breanna Marie Barkosky, social work.
Blue Earth — Miyako Amelia White, nursing, magna cum laude.
Kasota — Rachel Lynnae Beran, magna cum laude; Alexxys Kathryn Clow, chemistry.
Madison Lake — Morgan Alynne Krahmer, political science and American studies.
Mankato — William Stephen Cipos, studio art; Gunnar Anderson Olseth, art history and religion.
New Ulm — Nina Marcel Hendel, political science and environmental studies; Levi Conrad Wick, political science and French.
St. James — Thor Bennet Henderson, biology and chemistry, magna cum laude.
Wells — Deanna Renae Shellen, English, cum laude.
SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation
South Central College’s North Mankato Campus Foundation today awarded $387,000 in scholarships to 377 students at the college’s annual scholarship awards ceremony earlier this year.
The highest awards were full-tuition scholarships given by the Glen A. Taylor Foundation. To qualify for this award, applicants must be graduating high school seniors who have maintained a 3.75 or greater GPA, exhibit strong leadership skills and demonstrate community involvement. The awards are renewable for two academic years.
This year’s Glen A. Taylor Foundation Presidential Scholarship first-year recipients are Desire Halla, of Mankato, and Elizabeth Makela, of Hanska.
This year’s second year Taylor Foundation Presidential Scholarship recipients are Jessica Alsleben, of Glencoe, Wyatt Kie, of Winthrop, and Parker Neid, of Sleepy Eye.
Iowa State
Isabella Portner, of Sleepy Eye, a dairy science student at Iowa State University-Ames, recently presented a research poster at the annual Norman Borlaug Lectureship Poster Competition.
The competition is sponsored by the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and Nutritional Sciences Council at Iowa State.
Both undergraduate and graduate students were invited to submit an abstract for the competition on their research in world food issues.
Portner placed placed second with a poster titled “Enhanced Poultry Production for School Feeding Programs, Kamuli Uganda” in the undergraduate student competition.
SDSU
Area residents graduated after the spring session at South Dakota State University-Brookings.
The local graduates are:
Arlington — Scott Thomas Landes, summa cum laude, bachelor of science, College of Engineering.
Belle Plaine — Nicholas Allen Covington, BS, College of Engineering; Mallory Anne Glisczinski, BS, SAFES
Comfrey — Amanda Katherine Hillesheim, BS, SAHSS; Zachary Perry Kelly, BS, SEHS; Colton Robert Kunkel, BS, SAFES; Kaelyn Anne Platz, cum laude, BS, SAFES; Jacob Peter Samuelson, BS, SAFES; Austin Emil Windschitl, associate of science, SAFES.
Gaylord — Daniel Robert Timm, BS, SEHS.
Lake Crystal — Nicholas William Meixell, BS, SAFES; Ashlie Rae Wiens, BS, SEHS.
Le Center — Danielle Carter Voelkel, BS, SAFES.
Mankato — Max David Ausdemore, cum laude, BS, College of Engineering; Alyssa O’Neil Finke, master of science, Graduate School; Emily Marie Gaspar, magna cum laude, BS, SAFES.
Mapleton — Derek Jeffrey Moore, BS, SAFES.
Mountain Lake — Caitlin Hannah Oeltjenbruns, BS, SAFES.
New Richland — Jasmine Ann Piepho, BS, College of Nursing.
New Ulm — Jacob Daniel Gangelhoff, magna cum laude, BS, College of Engineering; Cole David Halvorson, BS, SAFES; Joshua Daniel Long, BS, SNURS; Kristopher Nguyen, MCL, BS, SPAHP; Nisswa Seth Thomas Golden, BS, SPAHP.
North Mankato — Dugan Robert Bradley, BS, College of Engineering; James Wilbur Marti, bachelor of fine arts, SAHSS.
St. Peter — Aricka Rose O’Gorman, BS, SEHS; Jessica Lee Stadick, doctor of philosophy, Graduate School; Megan Marie Stenzel, BFA, SAHSS.
Sleepy Eye — Kelly Jo Blick, BFA, SAHSS; Elliot William Braun, BS, SAFES; Nikki Lyn Carr, SCL, BS, SPAHP; Lucas Terry Heiderscheidt, MCL, BS, SAHSS; Chelsea Shirice Hoffmann, doctor of pharmacy, Graduate School; Jordan Lea Marotz, BS, College of Nursing; Miranda Lynn McMullen, magna cum laude, BS, SPAHP; Anna Elise Miller, BS, SAHSS; Jared James Rothmeier, BS, College of Engineering.
Waseca — Alex Ryan Dahle, BS, SAFES; Allyson Rose Helms, doctor of pharmacy, Graduate School.
Wells — Matthew Allen Harpestad, BS, SAFES; Cody Casmer Latusek, BS, College of Engineering.
Winnebago — Connor Joseph Olson, BS, SAFES.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.