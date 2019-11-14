WGU
Local residents recently earned degrees from Western Governors University, an online, non-profit college based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Graduates include:
Eagle Lake — Jessica Gentling, bachelor of science, nursing.
Janesville — Courtney Spear, BS, nursing.
Mankato — BS, nursing; Tracy Culbertson, master of science, nursing-leadership and management; Stephanie Douglas, BS, nursing; Katherine Hiller, BS, nursing; Beth Holmes, BS, nursing; Danielle Lajambe, BS, nursing; Elizabeth Rosebaugh, bachelor of arts, educational studies degree.
Pemberton — Laurie Spielman, MS, nursing-leadership and management.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 158,000 graduates in all 50 states.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
To be eligible for the academic honor, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "dean's honor list" and "dean's high honor list."
Students from the area named to the dean's list are:
Madison Lake — Gabriel Nack, College of Agricultural & Life Science.
Mankato — Marah Bengtson, College of Agricultural and Life Science; Meghan Draheim, School of Education; Lily Follansbee, School of Education; Nathan Loayza, College of Letters and Science; Katerina Vetter, College of Agricultural and Life Science.
Montgomery — Haylee Prochaska, College of Agricultural and Life Science.
North Mankato — Lynn Braun, College of Engineering; Eleanor Hoffmann-Avina, School of Human Ecology; Jocie Lloyd, College of Agricultural & Life Science; Melina Lobitz, College of Letters and Science; Samuel Murray, College of Letters and Science; Rachel Phinney, School of Education.
Students from the area named to the honor roll include:
North Mankato — Emma Murray, School of Pharmacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.