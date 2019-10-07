First responder funds
Sibley County Sheriff’s Office recently received a $5,000 donation from Alliance Pipeline’s Community Investment Emergency First Responder Funding Initiative.
The funds will be used to equip squad cars with new medical equipment bags and supplies.
University of Colorado-Boulder
Alyssa Compton, of Mankato, was named to the spring semester dean’s list for the University of Colorado-Boulder.
To be included on this list, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University’s commencement ceremonies took place May 10.
Area graduates include:
Lake Crystal — Taner Trembley, bachelor of science, Technology Management.
New Ulm — Judd Davis, Bachelor of Science, Technology Management; Seth Wiechman, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology, magna cum laude.
Sleepy Eye — Elia Dimayuga-Bruggeman, Doctor of Education, Educational Administration & Leadership; Kameron Trebesch, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Magna Cum Laude.
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,193 students whose academic achievement placed them on the spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Lake Crystal — Brittany Burnett, School of Education, bachelor of science, early childhood education.
Mankato — Emma Baynes, BS, School of Education, elementary/K-6 education.
Minnesota Lake — Amber Schuster, bachelor of arts, School of Public Affairs, hospitality and tourism.
Sleepy Eye — Benjamin Bleick, BS, School of Health and Human Services, community psychology; Erika Ries, Herberger Business School, BS, finance.
Springfield — Tyler Rummel, School of Health and Human Services, Health and Physical Education, BS.
Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2018-19 graduates.
Area students who completed degree, diploma or certificate programs include:
Cleveland — Brandon Seitz.
Hanska — Spencer Raatz.
New Ulm — Alex Guggisberg, Wyatt Zuhlsdorf.
Minnesota Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast recenlty announce its spring semester president’s list.
To be eligible for the list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits during an academic term and achieve grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Minnesota State College Southeast is a two-year technical and community college with campuses in Winona and Red Wing.
Amboy — Emmanuel Gomez-Azua.
Elmore — Malorie Thompson.
New Ulm — Emily Bertrang.
UW-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May:
The 109th annual spring commencement was May 12 in La Crosse Center.
Good Thunder — Jay Sohre, bachelor of science, physics.
Madison Lake — Trent Krekelberg, BS, exercise and sport science major.
Mankato — Luke Crance, master of science, physician assistant studies; Morgan Johnson, BS, therapeutic recreation major, with honors; Elizabeth Megard, BS, psychology, with honors.
Mapleton — Jonah Breiter, BS, middle childhood through early adolescence education major, with honors.
New Ulm — Rachel Pfarr, education specialist, school psychology.
UW-Eau Claire
Area residents were among incoming freshmen at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire who were awarded scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year.
New Ulm — Michelle Rosenhamer, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Walters — Zech Aman, Diversity Excellence Scholarship.
Waseca — Sasha Nelson, Chancellor’s Scholarship.
