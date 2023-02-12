High school speech
Mankato West High School’s speech team place first in the small-school division at The Lakers Invitational Feb. 4 at Prior Lake High School:
Results for West students at the invitational are:
Varsity finals: Addi Lawrence — Informative, first place; Saarah Hassan — Drama, second; Emma Steffen — discussion, fifth; Kennedy Hayden — Extemporaneous Speaking, sixth. Next-in finals: Klara Lybeck — Humorous, second; Gianna Aloisio — Informative, second; Kayla Kahmann and Indigo Kahmann — Duo, third; Desiree Maloney — Drama, seventh; Novice finals: Gwyneth Blickem — Creative Expression, fourth.
Mankato East’s speech team competitors earned the following awards at the invitational:
Varsity finals: Maggy Rusche, Extemporaneous Reading, fourth place. Next-in finals: Jayne Satre, Prose, first place; Olivia Moeller, Drama, second place; Kalan Kenward, Humorous, fourth; Seth Possin, Poetry, fourth. Novice finals: Maarit Mattson, Creative Expression, seventh; Katie Landwer, Drama, seventh; Ashling Smith, Informative, seventh.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Kyle Domeier, of Sleepy Eye, is a fall 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Domeir was awarded a diploma in civil engineering.
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Morghan Dauk of Madison Lake, was been named to the summer dean’s list at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.
To qualify for this academic recognition, a student must attain a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester.
Carthage College
Area residents were among the more than 950 students who qualified for the fall dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The local honorees are:
Emily Eckheart, of Madison Lake, William Simmons of Mankato, Tyler Pasquale, of North Mankato, and Jay Lewer, of Waseca.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
University of Minnesota Duluth
The University of Minnesota Duluth recently announced its dean’s list for spring semester 2022. Students on the list achieved grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
Area residents who received the academic honor are:
Delavan — Heidi Herrmann.
Eagle Lake — Charlene Pimentel.
Janesville — Sophia Berry.
Le Sueur — Tanner Hartmann, Cassidy Hill.
Madison Lake — Devin Domas.
Mankato — Eve Anderson, Jenna Fette, Samantha Garbers, Erin Healy, Abigail Kalina, Sophia Nevills, Sumer Schaffer, Madelyn Schumacher.
Montgomery — Erika Kadrlik, Ariana Krautkreme.
New Richland — Emily Prigge.
New Ulm — Emily Appel, Abby Hietala, Christina Jones, Avery Wendinger, Isaac Wilfahrt.
Nicollet — Savannah Pyan.
North Mankato — Brianna Hoppe, Eaden Javens, Eliana Palesotti, Kylie Rome.
Pemberton — Darrek Brolsma.
St. Peter — Mackenzie Carrasquillo, Justin Clark, Kate Hildebrandt, Alexia Hollerich, Mackenzie Kienholz, Layne Sherwood.
Walters — Macy Williams.
Waseca — Justin Azure, Misha Bomsta-Karmacharya.
Waterville — Ellie Ready, Allison Rients.
Wells — Ethan Hatch-Benson.
