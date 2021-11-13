VINE Faith in Action
Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership recently provided a grant to VINE Faith in Action that allows for an increased capacity to offer a national diabetes prevention program.
The need for an additional trainer was identified as part of VINE’s health and wellness program efforts to offer more flexible hours and more frequent offerings. Grant funds will be used to cover registration costs for the training of an additional diabetes prevention program lifestyle coach.
VINE was awarded an amount that cannot exceed $200. SHIP grants are reimbursed to the recipient for expenses incurred and require the recipient to contribute resources of at least 10% of the total project amount.
Blue Earth County SHIP works with communities, schools and businesses to implement research-based strategies that create lasting change helping people in the county prevent chronic diseases and live longer, healthier lives.
Mankato Family YMCA
The Mentoring Program at the Mankato Family YMCA was recently awarded a grant to help fund its ongoing effort to support local youth in the community. The grant was given by the Davis Daughters’ Fund through the Mankato Area Foundation.
The Davis Daughters’ Fund awarded $1,500 to the YMCA Brother/Sister Mentoring program. The grant supports all program efforts including mentor networking, recruiting and retention of mentors, and mentor appreciation.
University of Maryland Global Campus
Mandy Parker, of Comfrey, was named to the dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 Spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents on the list are:
Eagle Lake — Anna Armstrong.
Madelia — Andrew Arduser.
New Ulm — Ethan Mixdorf, Leah Preisinger.
North Mankato — Mitchell Black, Devin Wierima.
Springfield — Tyler Rummel.
Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester Community and Technical College has announced its spring semester 2021 graduates.
Area graduates are:
Blue Earth — Carla Leyva, associate of applied science/veterinary technician; Braydon Wayner, diploma, automotive technician.
Butterfield — Olivia Fredin, diploma, administrative office professional, honors.
Elmore — Emily Heenan, AAS, health-care office professional.
Janesville — Megan O’Brien, AAS, surgical technology, honors; Kaitlin Sveen, associate of arts, liberal arts and sciences.
Mankato — Daniel Fitterer, certificate, law enforcement skills, high honors.
New Richland — Grace Cummins, certificate, law enforcement skills, high honors.
St. James — Jadyn Anderson, diploma, carpentry, high honors; Karina Moreno Ascencio, AAS, dental hygiene, high honors; Karina Moreno Ascencio, AA, liberal arts and sciences, high honors.
