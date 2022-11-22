Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
Cole and Blake Stocker led the Fender Bend Competition BBQ team from Le Center to earn first-place honors at the recent South Central Minnesota Chili Fest in Mankato.
All proceeds from the event went to support Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, which creates awareness for in connecting service members and their families with community support, training, services and resources.
Kato Karate
Tim Flynn, founder of Kato Karate, recently launched a website to reach and teach more kids karate and martial arts worldwide. He also launched the Karate Chop Bullying event in October, in conjunction with the national Bully Prevention promotion.
Mayo Clinic Health System
Several nurses recently were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in the Southwest Region of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses are Ciara Minion, R.N., and Jessica Ward, R.N., of Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Georgia Sampson, R.N., of Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Danielle Wilmes, R.N., a nurse administrator in Mankato, was the recipient of The DAISY Nurse Leader Award.
The DAISY Award is a prestigious recognition program used by more than 5,000 health care facilities and schools worldwide to recognize registered and licensed practical nurses who demonstrate extraordinary service and compassion.
Nurses are nominated for The DAISY Award by patients, family members, visitors, physicians, nursing colleagues or allied health staff members who experience or observe extraordinary care and compassion being provided by the nurse.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army recently received a donation of new, commercial-grade washers and dryers for use in its day shelter.
An anonymous local church donated the laundry machines.
MSU-Moorhead
Mary Davidow, of Mankato, is the recipient of the Dr. Blanche D. Schwartz Art Education Endowment Scholarship for $1,100 from Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
The scholarship is given to an upper-class student with a declared art education major. The student must have a 3.0 GPA minimum and be a U.S. citizen. The student must continue to be involved in the School of Art following the art education program requirements while receiving the scholarship.
PEO Mankato chapters
The three Mankato chapters of Philanthropic Educational Organization recently presented $2,000 PEO 2022 scholarships to Jessica Lewandowski, Mankato West High School graduate; and Megan Juni, Mankato East High School graduate.
University of Sioux Falls
The University of Sioux Falls has announced the names of students who made the spring dean's list.
To qualify, a student must earn a term grade-point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents named to the list are:
Eagle Lake — Megan Burrows.
Comfrey — Dylan Haugen.
New Ulm — Lauren Mages.
North Mankato — Dawson Davito.
St. James — Mariah Leimer.
Springfield — Brittany Rogotzke, Arynzi Rabb.
Winnebago — Tristan Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.