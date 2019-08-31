Organizations honor Rosen
State Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, recently received recognition from two state organizations.
Care Providers of Minnesota named Rosen its 2019 Public Official of the Year.
During its annual convention in November, the nonprofit will present an award to Rosen for her senior care advocacy.
Rosen also has been named 2019 Legislator of Distinction by Minnesota School Boards Association.
MSBA honored Rosen with the award because of her support for local decision-making authority and her advocacy for stronger youth mental health support.
This is the second consecutive year Rosen has been honored by MSBA. In 2018, the organization named her Legislator of the Year for her work on behalf of Minnesota schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.