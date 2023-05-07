Speech teams from Mankato high schools competed in the state Class AA speech tournament April 28 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
Mankato West student Saarah Hassan finished in seventh place in Drama.
East speech competitors were:
Jayne Satre — fourth, Prose Interpretation; Olivia Moeller — 13th, Dramatic Interpretation
Loyola speech competitors were:
Kairi Alm — 16th, Poetry; Louise Monson — 16th, Storytelling; Gabby Monson — 15th, Storytelling; Molly Koester and Teya Waagner — 13th, Dramatic Duo; Cora Koester — 12th, Extemporaneous Speaking; Matthew Soupir — 10th, Great Speeches
