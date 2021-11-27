St. Casimir School
The Wells Fire Department treated kindergarten-second grade St. Casimir’s School students to a tour of the fire station.
The tours were part of National Fire Prevention Week activities in early October.
Mankato East/West
debate team
The Mankato East Classic debate team — senior Gavin Davis and junior Victor Mackey — earned a 3-1 winning record after four rounds of classic debate competition Nov. 20. Davis and Mackey compete in varsity level debate.
The Mankato East/West Debate team is preparing for the State Classic Debate Championship Dec. 3-4.
Mankato Clinic Foundation
Mankato Clinic Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant to fund NicBluCaresNOW.com, an online community resource directory for residents of Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.
On the NicBluCaresNOW website, people can search the directory for food pantries, housing, clothing, transportation, medical care, parenting support, financial assistance, education, employment, legal assistance and other services and resources. The directory also highlights places, groups, and activities that promote wellness, belonging and social justice.
RCTC
Rochester Community and Technical College has announced its spring semester 2021 graduates.
Area graduates are:
Blue Earth — Carla Leyva, associate of applied science/veterinary technician; Braydon Wayner, diploma, automotive technician.
Butterfield — Olivia Fredin, diploma, administrative office professional, honors.
Elmore — Emily Heenan, AAS, health-care office professional.
Janesville — Megan O'Brien, AAS, surgical technology, honors; Kaitlin Sveen, associate of arts, liberal arts and sciences.
Mankato — Daniel Fitterer, certificate, law enforcement skills, high honors.
New Richland — Grace Cummins, certificate, law enforcement skills, high honors.
St. James — Jadyn Anderson, diploma, carpentry, high honors; Karina Moreno Ascencio, AAS, dental hygiene, high honors; Karina Moreno Ascencio, AA, liberal arts and sciences, high honors.
Buena Vista University
Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, recently announced its list of 100 summer graduates.
Local residents who graduated include Casey Pollard, of Ceylon, who earned a bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice; and Ella Wiebusch, of St. Peter, who earned a master of arts in organizational leadership.
