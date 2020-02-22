Scarlet Invitational
Mankato West Scarlet Speech Invitational was Feb. 15.
Mankato West High School’s speech team scored fourth of 15 in the competition and Mankato East’s team members placed fifth.
The following students placed in the competition:
East students:
Extemporaneous speaking
Gavin Davis — first place
Drama
Grace Guetschow — second place;
Duo
Gavin Davis and Malachy Bloom — second place.
Storytelling
Olivia Moeller — second place ; Kate Laven — seventh place.
West varsity finalists
Extemporaneous speaking
Thomas Kane — second.
Discussion
Vincent Benzmiller — third; Emma Steffen — fourth; Camryn Mata — fifth.
Drama
Katriana Berglin — third; Lilian Schmidt — fifth.
Duo
Lilian Schmidt and Elli Kim — third;
Melisandra McLaughlin and Katrina Berglin — fourth.
West Novice finalists:
Humorous
Nora Smentek — first.
Klara Lybeck — second.
Duo
Hannah Snyder-Hanson and Anne Neils — fourth.
Simpson College
Kelli Hanson, of St. Peter, recently was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Students named to the list achieved a minimum 3.7 grade-point average for the semester.
Ripon College
Ripon College in Wisconsin has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
To qualify for the list, students must achieve a 3.4 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
Mankato — Serenity Zwaschka.
North Mankato — Eric Westberg.
Muhlenberg College
Ariana Lopez, of Mankato, was featured in choreography performances at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Lopez was one of more than 60 student dancers on stage in the Empie Theatre.
SCSU
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,200 students whose academic achievement placed them on the fall semester dean’s list.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students named to the list are:
Blue Earth — Bryan Karp.
Comfrey — Amy Schroepfer.
Lake Crystal — Brittany Burnett.
Mankato — Anna Armstrong, Reagan Wartner.
Minnesota Lake — Amber Schuster.
North Mankato — Mitchell Black, Halle Hughes, Gretchen Olsen.
Buena Vista
Area residents were among students at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa, named to the dean’s list for the fall term.
The local students are:
Courtland — Hannah Marzinske.
New Richland — Kayanna Wibben.
St. Peter — Ella Wiebusch.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Carthage College
Area residents were among the more than 900 students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Carthage College at Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
The local students are:
Waseca — Owen Lewer.
St. Peter — Olivia Young.
