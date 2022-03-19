Big 9 Conference
Members of Mankato West High School's speech team participated in the recent Big 9 Conference meet at Albert Lea.
Gianna Aloisio was named conference champion in the informative category.
Ryan Berlin placed second in original oratory.
Thomas Kane placed third in extemporaneous speaking.
Saarah Hassan place fourth in drama.
Melisandra McLaughlin placed fourth in prose.
Klara Lybeck place fifth in humorous.
Desiree Maloney placed sixth in drama.
Emma Steffens placed sixth in discussion.
Addi Lawrence placed fourth in informative.
Section 2AA
Subsections
The following Mankato East High School students placed in the top nine at the Section 2AA Speech Subsections Tournament March 14 at Chaska High School:
Creative Expression: Ender Slocum and Maarit Mattson.
Drama: Jayne Satre and Naomi DeRosier.
Extemporaneous Reading: Jackie Quach and Angeline Gessner.
Extemporaneous Speaking: Gavin Davis.
Humorous Interpretation: Kalan Kenward and Brianna Farina.
Prose: Grace Guetschow.
Storytelling: Brynn Evans, Kate Laven and Olivia Moeller.
The Section 2AA Tournament will be April 9 at Mankato West.
West's team also participated in the subsections and will advance to the section meet.
West teammates who placed are:
Saarah Hassan — drama.
Indigo Kahmann and Kayla Kahmann, second, duo.
Klara Lybeck, fourth, humorous.
Ryan Berlin — fifth, original oratory.
Lalayna Jones — eighth, original oratory.
Addi Lawrence — third, informative.
Emma Steffen — fourth, discussion.
Nora Smentek, sixth, humorous.
Melisandra McLaughlin — sixth, prose.
Gwyneth Blickem, eighth, creative expression.
Gianna Aloisio — eighth, informative.
Thomas Kane — ninth, extemporaneous speaking.
Knowledge Bowl
The Region Nine Knowledge Bowl meet was March 15. Twelve teams competed for two spots at the state meet. Minnesota Valley Lutheran Black placed first with a score of 118.5.
The win is MVL's sixth consecutive regional championship.
The state meet will be April 7-8 at Cragun's Resort in Brainerd.
Waseca SWCD
Mark Schaetzke, district manager from the Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District, joined a group of other officials from the state’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts who met March 9-10 in St. Paul to gather support for conservation district funding from the state.
The local conservation leaders advocated for a new state funding initiative for SWCDs during the event was sponsored by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation. SWCDs are seeking $22 million per year in local government SWCD Aid through the Department of Revenue.
