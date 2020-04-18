Palmer College
of Chiropractic
Benjamin Hansen, of Mankato, recently was awarded a degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Hansen graduated Feb. 28 with a doctor of chiropractic degree.
Bemidji State University
Area students earned president's list honors from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the fall semester.
To be eligible for the list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the semester.
The area honorees are:
Kyle Looft, of North Mankato; Sean Salfer, of Sleepy Eye; and Kendra Draege, of Waseca.
Bethel University
The following area students earned degrees from Bethel University, St. Paul, following the fall semester:
Carson Seifert, of Lake Crystal, business; and Caleigh Dennis, of Waseca, elementary education.
Concordia University Wisconsin
Officials have released the fall honors list for the 2019-2020 academic year at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade-point average.
Students named to the list include Ruth Holten, of Nicollet.
College of St. Benedict
Area residents earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the fall semester at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph.
Students included on the list must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded.
The local students are Cassidy Krueger, of Kasota; Kathryn Eggersdorfer, of Mankato; and Olivia Flack, of Lake Crystal.
