Minnesota School Boards Association
Mankato Area Schools Board Chair Jodi Sapp received recognition during the 2022 Minnesota School Boards Association Leadership Conference Jan. 13 in Minneapolis.
Sapp was recognized for her 20 years of service as a school board member.
Brescia University
Chanh Ngo, of Mankato, was named to the 2021 fall dean’s list for Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The college awards the honor to students who achieve a 3.5-4.0 grade-point average while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Belmont University
Cole Pomeroy, of Waseca, qualified for the fall 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Northern State
Area residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Mankato — Wyatt Block, Chase Groh, Emily Schumacher.
New Ulm — Jordan Hillesheim.
UW-Oshkosh
Natalie Miller, of Mapleton, qualified for the fall 2021 university honor roll at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
The term grade-point average requirement to qualify is 3.3.
Mercer University
Ashlyn Donner, of New Ulm, was named to the fall dean’s list for Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
Inclusion on the list requires students to meet grade-point averages specific to the college or school within the university.
Normandale
Normandale Community College in Bloomington has announced its 2021 fall semester dean’s list.
The following area residents received the academic honor by achieving grade-point averages of at least 3.5 for courses completed in the fall semester:
Le Center — Tayte Domine.
Le Sueur — Kathleen Fleischmann.
Madelia — Madison Zavala.
Mankato — Ashley Eccles.
Montgomery — Delaney Couey, Olivia Gergen.
North Mankato — Safa Mohamed.
St. Peter — Faiza Issack, Tom Leonhardt.
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Area residents were among students named to the fall semester 2021 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
Students named to the dean’s list include the following:
Amboy — April Rose Klecker.
Courtland — Teddy Giefer.
Lafayette — Kayley Silva.
North Mankato — Erin Gronewold.
Winona State University
Winona State University recently announced its graduation list for fall semester 2021.
Area residents among the graduates are:
Hanska — Josie Groebner, BS-political science and BS public administration, magna cum laude.
Madison Lake — Brady Omtvedt, BS-accounting, magna cum laude.
Mapleton — Robert Glarner, BS-management information systems.
New Ulm — Allison Kletscher, BS-biology, magna cum laude.
Nicollet — Noah Lloyd, BS-business administration.
North Mankato — Kayla Hall, doctor of nursing practice-adult/gerontology clinical nurse specialist.
St. Peter — Payton Portugue, BS-teaching/elementary education, summa cum laude.
Waseca — Serennah Johnson, BS-teaching/elementary education/K-6 education, summa cum laude; Kenley Pehrson, BS-exercise and rehabilitative science, summa cum laude.
Wells — Caitlyn Klocek, BS-business administration; Carly Weber, BS-legal studies.
Winona State University has announced its dean’s list for fall semester 2021. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled at least 12 credit hours for a grade and achieve a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
Area residents who received the academic honor are:
Eagle Lake — Robert Landgren, Tayler Swalve, Carly Wiste.
Good Thunder — Emelia Buchanan.
Hanska — Josie Groebner.
Janesville — Jacob Crouch, Rachael Roberts, Megan Walz.
Kasota — Matthew Krueger.
Lake Crystal — Hailey McDonald, Isabelle Wilkie.
Le Center — Benjamin Krohn, Josie Weiers.
Madison Lake — Sydney Klingel.
Mankato — Abigail Bentson, Lizzy Boerboom, Madie Clarke, Grace Eischens.
Minnesota Lake — Abigail Simon.
New Ulm — Jillian Griebel, Allison Kletscher, Lucy Sletta.
Nicollet — Ruby Hoffman.
North Mankato — Lauren Cahalan, Emily Pipes, Taryn Sellner, Olivia Tobin.
Pemberton — Marie Lonneman.
St. Peter — Brock Bushaw, Anastasia Chmiel, Iliana Hollerich.
Waseca — Emily Adamek, Preston-Nicolas Mansfield, Kenley Pehrson, Malaina Buehler, Hannah Potter, Nicole Seberson.
Waterville — Adelia Atherton.
Wells — Abbey Redman, Trinity Seedorf.
