MNSHAPE
Ben Schwamberger recently was awarded the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators Lou Keller Award.
Schwamberger is an associate professor at Minnesota State University in the Department of Human Performance.
The award is given to honor and recognize outstanding services and contributions given by a college or university professor or other professional worker in the fields of health, physical education, recreation or dance as exemplified by Lou Keller, a former professor at the University of Minnesota.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial elementary physical education teacher Laurie Jacobs received MNSHAPE’s Paul Schmidt Award, given to honor outstanding services given by an elementary or secondary teacher or supervisor in the fields of health, physical education, recreation or dance.
Uuniversity of Minnesota School of Public Health
The University of Minnesota School of Public Health recently recognized Kelly Coleman with the Gaylord Anderson Leadership, the highest honor conferred upon alumni of the school.
Coleman, who grew up in Mankato, is a toxicologist at Medtronic, the world’s largest medical device company. He is a member of Medtronic’s Bakken Society, the company’s highest scientific and technical honor.
Coleman received his PhD in toxicology from the University of Minnesota in 2005 and is an adjunct professor of toxicology at the university.
The Gaylord W. Anderson Leadership award is the highest honor given to School of Public Health alumni by the school. It recognizes well-rounded, exceptional leaders in public health with a commitment to the advancement and future of public health.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council
The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently announced that State Arts and Cultural Heritage grants of $17,130 were awarded to three arts organizations in the region with funds from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
Recipients are:
• Arts and Heritage Center, Montgomery — $5,130.
• Mankato Makerspace — $6,000.
• Twin Rivers Council for the Arts — $6,000.
The grants are for arts activities. A variety of activities including virtual events and in-person art classes and exhibitions are being funded. Due to COVID-19, all organizations must plan for events that include social distancing, wearing masks and other state orders and health department recommendations.
PLRAC also recently awarded arts scholarships to 108 youths in 23 communities through the council’s region. Scholarships totaling $27,300 from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund have been awarded to 57 students in grades 7-12 and 51 students in grades 3-6 throughout the region, which is funded by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
The Youth Scholarships of $300 for grades 7-12 and $200 for grades 3-6 will provide students the opportunity to study their chosen art with a practicing professional artist by taking lessons over a period of months or performing with a youth organization.
New Ulm Area Foundation
State Street Theater Company is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from New Ulm Area Foundation to help support the organization’s dedication to providing quality theater experiences for the region and the local community.
