Iowa Lakes Community College
Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation in Estherville recently awarded scholarships to about 350 students.
Area recipients and their scholarships are:
Comfrey — Haily Green, H.G. Albee Music and Presidential; Jenna Thom, HG Albee Music.
St. James — Mariah Geistfeld, High School Dual Credit.
St. Peter — Kendall Nicolai, HG Albee Arts and Sciences.
Waterville — Brielle Bartelt, HG Albee Arts and Sciences.
South Dakota State University
South Dakota State University-Brookings has announced the names of undergraduates who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Local students include:
Amboy — Grace Juergens.
Blue Earth — Calissa Beyer, Luke Carr, Lauren Madetzke, Katlyn Schonborn.
Cleveland — Macey Ziebarth.
Comfrey — Benjamin Nachreiner, Alexandra Toll.
Elysian — Cade King, Autumn Taylor.
Good Thunder — Nicholas Nachreiner, Christian Rahn of Good Thunder, lla Sohre.
Hanska — Brady Ahlness, Leah Schmitt.
Janesville — Grace Britton, Rebecca Morgan.
Kiester — Lauren Hagenson.
Lake Crystal — Caitlyn Davis.
Le Center — Katilyn Goettl-Rutt, Evan Traxler.
Le Sueur — Stephanie Rios.
Madelia — Kaitlin Ewy, Rachel Schultz, Cara Teigum.
Madison Lake — Joseph Dembouski, Adeline Guappone, Nicole McCabe.
Mankato — Samantha Bruggeman, Jack Leiferman, Mara Wheaton.
Mapleton — Nathan Price.
Montgomery — Anna Prchal, Gabrielle Prochaska .
New Richland — Joseph Bushlack, Lexie Ignaszewski.
New Ulm — David Berg, Nathan Berg, Kaila Brudelie, Adam Franta, Isaac Franta, Alice Lewandowski, Kristina Long, Mark Newman, Wyatt Roberts, Lauren Schueler, Brianna Schumacher, Joshua Seidl, Sarah Van Meveren.
Nicollet — Marisa Arndt, Travis Selby.
North Mankato — Jacob Reynolds, Sidonia Trio.
St. James — Sara Craig, Lucas Doll, Zachary Schmitz.
St. Peter — Anakin Chalin, Ellen Davis, Sean Miller, Bailey More, Jacob Pehrson, Emily Peterson, Nicole Schilling, Jasmine Witty.
Sleepy Eye — Gabriella Helget, Abigail Hoffmann, Jacob Lux, Samantha Richert, Courtney Sellner.
Springfield — Andrew Beckman, Katelyn Hauth, Mikayla Opatz, Mitchell Roiger, Jake Rosenstengel, Sylvan Tauer, Jake Veenstra, Courtney Wendt.
Truman — Mitchell Steuber.
Vernon Center — Matthew Roelofs, Allison Sowers, Isaac Sowers.
Waseca — Megan Nelson, Rachel Storvick.
Waterville — Sydney Mitchell.
Wells — Daylyn Huper.
Winnebago — Maribel Vargas.
Dollars for Scholars
The Mankato Area Dollars for Scholars has announced recipients of its annual scholarships.
A total of $35,500 in scholarships was awarded this year by the chapter of the volunteer organization.
Each recipient was awarded $1,000 to use for college expenses.
Recipients of the academic performance scholarships are:
Mankato Loyola High School — Isabelle Roe.
Mankato East High School — Megan Juni.
Mankato West High School — Samuel Rittmiller, Alaina Spaude, Aidan Corbett.
Recipients of the community service scholarships are:
Mankato Loyola High School — Pippi Johnson, Olivia Kreykes, Aidan Gravelle, Elaine Ludvik.
Mankato East High School — Hannah Anderson, Kyle Bridger, Emily Frutos Krueger, Tyler Jones, Chloe Koens, Tenley Madson, Grant Pribyl.
Mankato West High School — Emily Bloemke, Lauren Dimler, Mathias Gordon, Aurora Kahmann, Jessica Lewandowski, Silas Simpson, Drew Smook, Alexia Stapelman, Zoe Weir.
Kendra Schroeder is the recipient of the Mankato Loyola High School student scholarship; Gavin Peterson, Mankato East High School, is the recipient of an arts scholarship; and Walker Britz, Mankato West High School, is the recipient of the Watters Scholarship (awarded to a student pursuing a career in communications).
Tyler Adams, Mankato West High School, is the recipient of a $1,500 Matthew Buryska Scholarship — awarded to a student who has a speech/hearing challenge.
Minnesota State University-Moorhead
Area residents were among students named to the Minnesota State University-Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement during spring semester. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
The local students are:
Eagle Lake — Athena Dauffenbach.
Madison Lake — Lauren Marzolf.
Mankato — Mary Davidow, Carla Lankenau, Elizabeth Meidl.
North Mankato — Samuel Crockett, Anna Egeland.
Valley City State University
Walker Froehling, of Mankato, was named to the honor roll for spring semester at Valley City State University in North Dakota.
The academic honor recognizes students who completed six to 11 semester hours of classes for which grade points are earned with an average of at least 3.50.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Area residents were among University of Nebraska-Lincoln students named to the deans’ list for the spring semester.
of the 2021-22 academic year.
Qualification for the academic honor varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center.
The local honorees are:
Blue Earth — Kelbey Taylor Ahrens.
Mankato — Alexander Dale Sandquist.
New Ulm — Emmy Munso.
Sleepy Eye — Jace Arthur Marotz.
Marquette University
Area residents graduated in May from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Mankato — Emma Hartmann.
Waseca — Halle Mercier.
