Madelia Health
David F. Walz, CEO of Madelia Health and Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been appointed to the Council of Regents, the legislative body of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
The council provides advice and counsel to the Board of Governors and has the responsibility of electing the board and its chair. It is through the council’s support that the board is able to steer the national organization and carry out ACHE’s mission to advance members and health care leadership excellence.
Walz took office on March 18, prior to the Congress on Healthcare Leadership. As a Regent, Walz will represent ACHE’s membership in Minnesota and is board-certified in health care management as an ACHE Fellow.
VEX Robotics
Mankato teams have been invited to competed at a robotics world championship in May.
Two teams from MAPS Community Education’s VEX IQ program, the Secret Coders and Ender Dragons, recently received invitations to the Worlds in Dallas. Last year the teams were the first in the program’s history to earn a spot at the robotics competition featuring about 800 elementary-level teams from more than 30 countries.
Mankato teams at middle- and high-school VEX VRC levels also received invitations to this year’s world competition. These teams, which are run through the schools, are five Mankato West teams, one Mankato East team and Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows Middle School’s teams.
Clarke University
Paige Romberg, of Sleepy Eye, graduated in December from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
Romberg earned a bachelor of science degree in health, wellness and behavioral sciences, magna cum laude
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Ruth Dobberpuhl, of New Ulm, was named to the winter scholastic honor roll at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Undergraduate students who have earned grade-point averages of 3.20 or higher out of 4.0 for the quarter are included on the list.
Bethel University
Local residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list for Bethel University in St. Paul.
The list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Honorees include:
Courtland — Carli Botten.
Garden City — Amelia Lawver.
Lake Crystal — Megan Scott.
Le Center — Molly Closser.
Le Sueur — Kindre Radlof.
Mankato — Kolin Baier.
New Ulm — Kaye Rysdahl.
North Mankato — Lauryn Douglas.
Sleepy Eye — Julia Helget.
Waseca — Emily Farley, Alli Johnson.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Kyle Sonnek, of Mankato, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
