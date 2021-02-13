SHIP & Safe Routes
As a result of the New Ulm Safe Routes to School plan, a new marked pedestrian crosswalk will be installed at Broadway and Fourth South Street in New Ulm.
Funding for the project was provided, in part, by a $3,000 grant from Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca Counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
The crosswalk, expected to be completed this fall, will allow children living on the east side of Broadway to safely walk or bike to school. Its design will include eight new pedestrian crossing signs and utilize epoxy paint for enhanced lines.
East/West speech
Students at Mankato East High School and Mankato West High School participated in the Prior Lake Virtual Speech Invitational Feb. 6.
Mankato East speech team members Jacqueline Quach and Gavin Davis placed in the competition. Quach earned second in novice extemporaneous reading; Davis earned fourth in varsity extemporaneous speaking.
Mankato West Speech team members also placed. Brennan Houlihan, fourth in discussion; Lalayna Jones, sixth in original oratory; and Hazel Tweten, sixth in informative.
MSU Theatre
Students from Minnesota State University's Department of Theatre and Dance competed in the virtual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in January. The department received several awards and certificates of merit for work within shows during the 2019-2020 performance season.
The weeklong event included streaming and recorded performances, virtual workshops, discussions and competitions.
MSU students who received awards include:
James C. Van Oort, for his invited production "Silent Sky."
Frank Vondra was awarded outstanding recognition for his sound design on "Silent Sky."
Sarah Honerman was awarded outstanding recognition honors and has been invited to compete at a national festival.
Kyle Jensen received sound design recognition for his work on "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."
Sam Verdick received outstanding recognition for his poster design for "Atreus."
Braden Hanafee-Major was recognized for his poster design for "Overtones: A Podcast Play."
Kyle Jensen was awarded a Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas Scholarship.
Grey Robertson and Ray Kloth advanced to the semi-final round of the Irene Ryan Acting competition.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Stephanie Beto, of Easton, is a 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Beto majored in psychology-human services and studio art.
Muskingum University
Oliver Rogers, of Madison Lake, has been named to president's list for Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
To be eligible for the list, a student must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
Minnesota-Crookston
University of Minnesota-Crookston students named to the fall semester dean's list were announced by the Office of the Registrar.
To qualify for a place on the list, a students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
Area residents named to the list include:
Lafayette — Kayley Silva.
New Ulm — Mara Weisensel.
North Mankato — Erin Gronewold.
Sleepy Eye — Jen Lax.
Waterville — Zac Olson.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Area residents who receive this honor include:
Madison Lake — Gabriel Nack.
Mankato — John Alto, Marah Bengtson, Meghan Draheim, Lily Follansbee, Ellie Guillemette, Nathan Loayza, Erin Poburka.
New Ulm — Elle Cooper.
North Mankato — Melina Lobitz, Kate Nelson, Rachel Phinney.
St. James — Elizabeth Asendorf.
Sleepy Eye — Alyssa Rubey.
St. Scholastica
The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth has announced its fall dean's list. Dean's list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
The list includes the following local students:
Blue Earth — Zachary Murphy, Katelynn Reddick.
Bricelyn — Jessica Holland.
Janesville — Alexia King.
Le Center — Emmalee Otterdahl.
Le Sueur — Sarah Schwartz.
Mankato — Sidney Botker, Julia Herzberg, Alison Rempfer.
New Richland — Emily King.
New Ulm — Taylor Scherr.
St. James — Hannah Loewen.
Truman — Lindsey Miles.
Central College
Marina Kerekes, of St. Clair, was named to the fall dean's list for Central College in Pella, Iowa.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
St. Mary's
Students from the area were named to the fall dean's list at St. Mary's University of Minnesota-Winona.
The dean's list includes 465 undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.
The area residents include:
Bricelyn — Hailey Warmka.
Delavan — Samantha Chaffee.
Easton — Isaiah Lippert.
Le Center — Erin Budin.
Mankato — Jacob Homan.
Montgomery — Elizabeth Trnka.
St. James — Zoie Becker, Rachel Lang.
St. Peter — Ella Boomgaarden, Matthew Johnson, Jordan Keeley, Eryn Roemhildt.
Springfield — Justin Haugo.
Waseca — Tyler Hyatt.
