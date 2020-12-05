Waseca Area
Caregiver Services
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. has awarded Waseca Area Caregiver Services an Enhanced Home Care grant to expand its Caring Hands program to provide services for isolated older adults in their homes. The $4,842 grant was made possible by the Minnesota Board on Aging and is designated to address the service needs of older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programs connect volunteers with older adults in Waseca County who can assist in providing homemaker services and chore services.
Northwest Technical
Kody Dacas, of Montgomery, is the recipient of a $2,500 Workforce Development Scholarship from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji.
Dacas, a freshman studying automotive service and performance, is one of 45 scholarship recipients.
Funded by an appropriation from the Legislature, the WDS program offers $2,500 scholarships to students who enroll in programs leading to high demand occupations in health care services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education or agriculture.
Mankato Debate
Mankato Debate Team members Victor Mackey and Aiden Landgraff finished the Nov. 14 Online Classic Debate Tournament with a (3-1) winning record.
The Mankato Debate Team competed with league members from around the metro and south-central Minnesota region, using an online format.
Hy-Vee Foundation
Hy-Vee recently announced that three area students have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.
The local high school scholarship winners are:
• Colton Collum, New Ulm Hy-Vee
• Katelyn Flatgard, Hilltop Hy-Vee (Mankato)
• Emily Sellner, Hilltop Hy-Vee (Mankato)
In honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary this year, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region. Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.
Concordia-Wisconsin
Concordia University Wisconsin at Mequon has released its spring honors list for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Ruth Holten, of Nicollet, was among the honorees.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade-point average and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
Baylor University
Lauren A Wetzel, of Wells, was among the students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, named to the dean's academic honor list for the spring semester.
Students honored on the dean's list are Baylor undergraduates with minimum semester grade-point averages of 3.7 or higher with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
UW-Superior
Emily Carpenter, of St. Peter, has earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
She majored in physical education with an emphasis in exercise and community/public health.
UW-Oshkosh
Veronica Sinell, of Le Sueur, was among University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students who who qualified for the spring dean's list and honor roll.
To qualify for the academic honor, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.
UW-Platteville
Shane Streit, of Amboy, and Katherine Schilling, of St. Peter, were among the students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville named to the spring dean's list.
Students earned the honors by achieving grade-point averages of at least 3.5.
