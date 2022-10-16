Last Man Club
The Last Man Club Vietnam War Era of St. Peter recently assisted its 100th military veteran with emergency relief funds.
In 2018, the club established its veterans relief fund. Proceeds from an annual golf classic and several grants provide the funds.
The club has funded more than $83,000 in emergency relief.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, was among students who recently earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Senden, a graduate of Mankato East High School majoring in music theater, earned the GAR Foundation-Conservatory Scholarship and the Nelson and Margaret Spoth/Doris Spoth Snedeker Scholarship-Music Theatre.
Mankato Scavenger Hunt
Mankato’s City Services recently announced the three winners of its recent scavenger hunt.
Alisha Davis, Caden Leibbrand and Seaver Mashak received recognition at the Oct. 11 City Council meeting and were given Mankato packs.
The contest was open to residents under 18 years. Winners were randomly selected.
The activity was an opportunity to engage youth in local government and learn more about Mankato. This year’s theme highlighted the work Mankato’s team is responsible for, including clean drinking water, safe streets and sidewalks, parks and recreation, public safety through police and fire operations, public transportation, community development and events at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
