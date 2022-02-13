40 Square
At its January board meeting, the 40 Square Cooperative Solutions board of directors elected Springfield farmer Cole Trebesch to preside as chair.
New Ulm farmer Steve Hoffman was named vice chair and Dick Nesvold, of Sleepy Eye, has been re-elected to serve as secretary/treasurer.
Trebesch, who replaces Robby Gieseke, previously served as vice chair.
In one of his first duties as chair, Trebesch joined 40 Square Executive Director Char Vrieze at Minnesota Ag Expo in Mankato, where the two met with Gov. Tim Walz to advocate expanding affordable health care options in the state.
Mankato West High School speech
Mankato West Speech Team members participated in their first meet of the season at Prior Lake High School Feb. 5.
Team members who competed include: Saarah Hassan, drama, first place; Emma Steffen, discussion, second place; Addi Lawrence, informative, second place; Lalayna Jones, original oratory, third; Desiree Maloney and Neveah Coopman, duo, fourth place; Ryan Berlin, original oratory, fourth; and Indigo Kahmann and Kayla Kahmann, duo, sixth place.
Mankato East High School speech
The Mankato East speech team competed in its first meet of the season at Prior Lake High School Feb. 5. Team finalists were Alanna Slocum, creative expression, fifth-place; Grace Guetschow, prose, sixth place; Olivia Moeller, storytelling, third place; and Gavin Davis, extemporaneous speaking, first place overall.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,462 degrees in May.
Area graduates are:
Blue Earth — Christopher Sanders, bachelor of science, nursing.
Le Sueur — Allison Schwarz, BS, psychology.
Mankato — Mitchell Bohrer, bachelor of business administration, management; Anna Egli, BBA, accounting.
Waseca — Olivea Boyer, BS, social work; Jenna Butterfield, BA, health care administration; Jack Johnson, bachelor of arts; Jocelyn Larrabee, BS, special education; Breanna Lewis, BBA, economics; Avery Osweiler, BAs, integrated strategic communication.
U of M-Twin Cities
Area residents have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
The area students are:
Blue Earth — Justin Kennedy, Alyssa Ripley.
Cleveland — William Wencl.
Eagle Lake — Christopher Danner.
Easton — Callie Stevermer.
Garden City — Brooke Pahl.
Kasota — Whitny Fowlds.
Lake Crystal — Aiden Begnaud.
Le Center — Mariah Fournier.
Madison Lake — Chase Fingerson, Alex Prochaska.
Mankato — Farah Alkurdy, Claire Attarian, Jameson Auger, Briann Banwart, Haley Birkholz, Aaron Brennan, Jamie Carpenter, CaleyAnn Clobes, Nora Coughlan, Jennifer Dauer, Luke Drummer, Peyton Duncan, Trey Feuerhelm, Katelyn Flatgard, Cameron Grund, Noah Haefner, Jenna Helget, Abigail Miller, Jared Miller, Abigail Pleiss, Madison Plemens-Schunk, Kiara Riehl, Matthew Salzle, Corey Schneider, Marissa Starkey, Olivia Starkey, Cole Theobald, Hannah Weng, Madelyn Wolf.
New Richland — Margueritte Maloney; Autumn Ress.
New Ulm — Samantha Guldan, Jacob Hanson, Heidi Hoffman, Emma Maudal, Rebecca Schwarz, Elise Webb.
Nicollet — Anna Holmin, Joshua Koser.
North Mankato — Alexander Backman, Mason Balster, Bailey Brandel, Samuel Cesafsky, James Dahlvang, Grace Dehen, Amber Frederick, Gretta Goertzen, Lucas Guo, Kevin Krahmer, Tory Lindblom, Wylie McMichael, Alanna Pohlman, Jordan Schmitt, Jacqueline Vollmer.
Pemberton — Matthew Strobel.
St. James — Parker Jones, Brianna Sanders.
St. Peter — Maansi Bhakta, Bennett Combs, Rebecca Johnson, Marlen Ramirez, Nicholas Seitzer, Evan Skinner, Rafat Solaiman.
Sleepy Eye — Kelsie Domeier, Alexa Weiss.
Springfield — Kaylie Windschitl.
Waseca — Chloe Armendariz, Jessalyn Dvorak, Ian Knoll, Blake Wendland.
Wells — Danica Via Holmseth, Logan Stenzel.
Winnebago — Madison Oelke.
