LCWM Secondary
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary's student team recently advanced to the Minnesota Economics Challenge competition after exceling in a regional contest series that tested skills in microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics and current events.
The four-member LCWM team coached by social studies teacher Billy James are competing against teams from other high schools this month in virtual championship contests.
The 2021 Economics Challenge program is funded by Piper Sandler Company and the National Economics Challenge is supported by the Council for Economic Education.
Community Ed VEX IQ
A Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education and Recreation Department VEX IQ Team finished third in the state tournament April 10.
Team 20002A members Rohan Sharma, Ethan Mann and Jack Morgan also received the Energy Award for demonstrating teamwork, a passion for robotics and a high level of energy and excitement.
The team is coached by Dave Luiken.
MVL Knowledge Bowl
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School's Knowledge Bowl team earned second-place honors in the state Class A competition April 9.
MVL's team, coached by Heath Dobberpuhl and Bradley Nehls, finished with 82 points.
St. John's Prep won the virtual competition between 24 teams in the Class A division.
MAPS speech teams
Mankato East High School juniors Gavin Davis (extemporaneous speaking) and Grace Guetschow (drama) and sophomore Olivia Moeller (storytelling) placed in the top three in their categories at the MSHSL Section 2AA meet April 10. The three teammates will compete in the the state championship meet on April 23.
East sophomore Jayne Satre placed sixth in the Section 2AA meet's drama category.
Mankato West High School student Klara Lybeck placed sixth in the Section 2AA humorous category.
Wartburg College
Annika Anderson, of New Ulm, was featured at a Bach's Lunch organ series recital March 12 at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Anderson played "Nun bitten wir den heiligen Geist" by Dietrich Buxtehude and a chorale prelude on "Holy, Holy, Holy."
Rochester Community
Rebecca Rigdon, of Good Thunder, graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the end of fall semester.
Rigdon received an associate of applied science for business management with high honors.
Iowa State
Students at Iowa State University in Ames have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being listed on the fall semester dean's list. Those named to the list must have earned grade-point averages of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area residents honored include:
Amboy — Rachel Marie Larson.
Blue Earth — Benjamin W. Backstrom, Emma Paige Painter.
Eagle Lake — Nicole Alyce Moldstad.
Easton — Beth Leigh Stevermer, Trent C. Stevermer.
Elmore — Samantha Jo Naumann.
Madison Lake — Derek R. Bokelmann, Krista Marie Carroll.
Mankato — Aaron James Drummer, Sydnee Ann Hannegrefs, Carly Maghan Nelson.
New Ulm — Dakota John Berbrich, Hannah F. Blumhoefer, Lauren Christine Humbard, Josie Pautzke, Anthony D. Rosenhamer, Daniel James Rosenhamer, Caitlyn Ann Todesco.
Nicollet — Jennifer Louise Wear.
North Mankato — Benjamin John Cahalan, Kristin E. Thompson.
St. Clair — Andrew Joseph More.
St. Peter — Jaden Peter Neubauer.
Sleepy Eye — Isabella Lynn Portner.
Springfield — Ivan Edward Hovland, Nolan Thomas Hovlan.
Waseca — Summer Faith Vagts.
Wells — Kendra Jo Schultz.
Dakota Berbrich, Anthony Rosenhamer, Daniel Rosenhamer and Ivan Hovland all ranked academically in the top 2 percent of their classes.
Buena Vista University
Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, has announced students named to its fall dean's list.
Area residents who achieved 3.5 grade-point averages or higher for the semester to earn the academic honor are:
Blue Earth — Gaven Bruellman.
Truman — Cayden Fischer.
Sherburn — Brenna Horkey.
Courtland — Elizabeth Marzinske, Hannah Marzinske.
College media award
Ella Wiebusch, of St. Peter, earned honorable mention in Best News Story for "Merchant Resigns BVU Presidency" at the Iowa College Media Association's 2020 contest. The annual awards presentation took place virtually Feb. 18. Students submitted pieces they created through digital media programs including BVTV, The Tack, and KBVU.
Wiebusch graduated from Buena Vista University in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in digital media.
