Holstein Association
The Minnesota Holstein Association recognized Ruth Klossner, rural Lafayette, as a Person of the Year during the 2022 Minnesota All-Breeds Convention Banquet March 11 in Willmar.
Klossner, an avid photographer and member of the Holstein association, went to the banquet with the expectation of taking photos of award winners she personally knew. Instead, she was a recipient of an award.
For many years, Klossner has been the official photographer of 4-H livestock champions, 4-H judging teams and the Dairy Showcase at the Minnesota State Fair.
Children’s Museum
Walmart recently awarded a $3,500 community grant to Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. The money will be used for the museum’s Gateway to Play Initiative.
The initiative provides access to the museum for families, nonprofits and schools that otherwise face barriers to participating.
Bethel University
Maggie Enright graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul following the spring 2022 semester.
Enright earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She is the daughter of Randy Dinsmore of Mankato and Kelly Dinsmore of Lake Crystal.
Morningside University
Emily A. Stiernagle, of Waterville, graduated May 14 from Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Stiernagle graduated summa cum laude and earned a bachelor degree in music education.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Christian Hennig, of New Ulm, was a member of a robotics team that placed first in the inaugural Rosie Supercomputer Super Challenge at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Last spring, students on the team were challenged to use Rosie, the university’s supercomputer, to solve a problem, answer a difficult question or improve an existing process using artificial intelligence. Teams then presented their findings to a panel of judges. The top three presentations were awarded prize money.
JWP High School
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School student Zach Groh, of Janesville, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Next Gen Personal Finance.
NGPF provides free lessons and games that are used to help teach the different areas covered in consumer economics at JWP. The Payback Challenge is a game for students to further their education and challenges them with balancing work, school and paying for school. Participating students needed to write a 250-word essay.
Groh was the only student from Minnesota to earn the honor. His entry was one of 67 chosen out of the 1,200 submitted.
Brown County Historical Society
Brown County Historical Society was the recipient of a $20,000 New Ulm Economic Development Authority award. The award funded a summer day camp for children looking for educational options. BCHS intended the camp as a way to address the day care shortage.The 11-week program provided activities, excursions, recreation and crafts for school-age children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.