Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.