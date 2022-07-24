Nicollet Lodge 54
Six recent graduates have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Nicollet Lodge 54 Masons of St. Peter. They are Jaiden Landsom Madison Klingerman, Logan Hickey, Maija Tollefson, Anna Klatt and Brogan Hanson.
The graduates represent the St. Peter, Le Sueur, Henderson, Nicollet and Cleveland areas.
Selection of recipients was based on their future education plans, aspirations, participation in school, community, civic and volunteer activities.
SMILES
SMILES Center for Independent Living recently announced two new employees at the nonprofit.
Mike Lagerquist is the new community education and development director. He is responsible for maintaining community awareness of the services that SMILES offers to people with disabilities to help them realize their full potential and for coordinating fundraising and sponsorship opportunities.
Katie Hanson is the new personal care attendant choice manager at SMILES. She plans, develops and coordinates PCA Choice Services for consumers, conducts consumer and PCA intakes and facilitates the development of consumer care plans.
SMILES serves people of all ages in Region Nine.
Winona State
Winona State University has announced its graduation list for fall semester 2021.
Graduates include the following area residents:
Mapleton — Robert Glarner, bachelor of science in management information systems.
Hanska — Josie Groebner, BS in political science, magna cum laude and BS in public administration, magna cum laude.
Madison Lake — Brady Omtvedt, BS, accounting, magna cum laude.
New Ulm — Allison Kletscher, BS, biology; magna cum laude.
North Mankato — Kayla Hall, doctor of nursing practice, adult/gerontology clinical nurse specialist.
Nicollet — Noah Lloyd, BS, business administration.
St. Peter — Payton Portugue, BS, elementary education, summa cum laude.
Waseca — Kenley Pehrson, BS, exercise and rehabilitative science, summa cum laude; Serennah Johnson, BS, elementary education/K-6 education, summa cum laude.
Wells — Caitlyn Klocek, BS, business administration; Carly Weber, BS, legal studies.
