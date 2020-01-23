FFA scholarships
Mankato-area residents, Sam Ziegler and Nathan Hanel, recently were selected to participate in the Minnesota FFA Alumni President’s Circle.
The leadership program involves enhancing and building alumni member leadership skills which, in turn, will sustain and improve agriculture education in Minnesota.
Over the past four years, 93 FFA Alumni members have participated in the leadership training program delivered by Welchlin Communication Strategies. Core training included a strong focus on teamwork, conflict resolution, mentor leadership, and strategic planning.
Ziegler and Hanel began training in early December and will wrap up the leadership development activities in early March.
They will be recognized for their commitment to personal development and interest in improving agriculture during the Minnesota FFA Alumni State Conference Feb. 29 at Alexandria Technical College.
Augustana University
Area residents were among the students named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The area students are:
Amboy — Halley Rennpferd.
Blue Earth — Samantha Barslou.
Janesville — Gabrielle Hagen.
Lake Crystal — Kori Schaffer.
Le Sueur — Laura Schwartz.
Madelia — Kaelyn Johnson.
Mankato — Brandi Drumm, Kiersten Kruger.
Montgomery — Madison Dull.
New Ulm — Elizabeth Menzel.
North Mankato — Anna Olson.
St. Peter — Claire Thompson.
Springfield — Samuel Baier, Isaac Fink.
Waseca — Jenna Krassin, Jacob Morarend.
Waterville — Danielle Bauer.
Le Sueur Food Shelf
The capacity to store fruits and vegetables at Le Sueur Food Shelf has now doubled now that the non-profit has a new refrigerator.
The purchase of the new appliance for storing produce was funded by a grant from the Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca Counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
“Over the past year we have moved towards offering more fruits in vegetables, both in terms of quantity and variety,” Gaylon Moody, Le Sueur Food Shelf president, said in a press release. “Unfortunately, when the deliveries arrive, we did not have the refrigerator space to keep these items fresh.”
Having only one refrigerator meant that many produce items would end up on the shelf for at least a week and sometimes two weeks.
