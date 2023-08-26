DWI Enforcer All-Stars
Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office Criminal Division Chief Todd Coryell was one of two prosecutors, statewide, recognized during Minnesota Twins pre-game activities Aug. 20. Coryell was named to the DWI Enforcer All-Star team.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety recognized more than 60 officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road.
For over 16 years, Coryell has provided dedicated, thorough and professional prosecution of impaired driving cases, and many other cases, a department of public safety press release said.
In the last five years, there were 412 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota, and more than 127,238 people have been arrested for DWI.
Mankato Clinic Foundation
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota recently received a $4,000 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation to be used for its counseling program, aimed at providing much-needed mental health services to community members in need.
This grant will enable Catholic Charities to provide essential counseling services to those in the Mankato area who might otherwise not have access.
Grant funds will be used to help cover the cost of counseling for clients who might otherwise not be able to afford it.
Northern Michigan University
Northern Michigan University in Marquette recently announced its May graduates.
Mankato residents who satisfied their degree requirements are:
Jillian Clonan, bachelor of science in English, magna cum laude; Abigail Stelter, BS, hospitality and tourism management, cum laude.
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Morghan Dauk, of Madison Lake, was conferred April 28 as an associate of science in diagnostic medical sonography by Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.
GreenSeam
During GreenSeam’s annual Celebration of Ag July 19 at ISG Field, Christensen Farms pledged to donate 300 pounds of pork to South Central Minnesota Food Recovery.
Christensen Farms’ donation will provide enough ground pork for 1,200 meals, providing a key source of high-quality protein for families and individuals in need.
South Central Minnesota Food Recovery is designed to provide nutritious meals to families.
GreenSeam is not only a region that spans across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but also a nonprofit organization dedicated to strategically building and connecting the region’s extensive agricultural business assets to the world by enhancing collaboration and investment with public and private sector partners.
Headquartered in Sleepy Eye, Christensen Farms is one of the largest, family-owned pork producers in the United States, marketing approximately three million hogs per year.
