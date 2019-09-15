Sandmeyer recipients
Two 2019 Cpl. David Sandmeyer USMC Memorial scholarships recently were awarded.
The $1,000 scholarships recipients are Erin Borneke, a sophomore at Minnesota State University, and Shane McMahan, a junior at MSU.
The educational scholarships are named in honor of the late David Sandmeyer, a Loyola graduate who was a Marine stationed in North Carolina when he was killed in 2013 while riding on a motorcycle.
SERVPRO/fire station partnership
SERVPRO of Mankato/Owatonna, a cleanup and restoration company, recently partnered with local fire stations to provide relief to people who experienced home fires.
About 150 bags containing items families typically need after a fire were distributed to North Mankato, Owatonna, and Waseca fire stations this summer.
The bags are filled with first aid kits, toothbrush and toothpaste sets, shaving kits, feminine hygiene products, tissues, diapers, stuffed toys, notepads, pens, coloring books, and other items.
