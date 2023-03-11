High school speech
• Loyola Catholic School's speech team attended the You Lucky Dog Speech meet March 4 at St. Anthony Village High School. Loyola placed 10th in the competition between 21 teams.
The following students "next-in" finaled:
Teya Waagner, third, extemporaneous reading; Cora Koester, fourth, extemporaneous speaking; Kairi Alm, fourth, poetry; and Taiton Moore, fifth, discussion.
Varsity team members who finaled are: Molly Koester, second, extemporaneous reading; Louise Monson, fifth, storytelling; Matthew Soupir, sixth, Great Speeches; Molly Koester and Teya Waagner, sixth, duo.
Honorable mentions were earned by the duo Thomas Soupir and Sawyer Ettesvold, as well as, Louise Monson, poetry.
• Mankato West High School speakers performed March 4 in the Shakopee Wild Thing meet as one of more than 600 competitors.
West varsity students who received honors include: Addi Lawrence, first place, information; Saarah Hassan, second, drama.
"Next-in" honors went to Klara Lybeck, third, prose. Lybeck also was a third-place merit award in the humorous category.
West's consolation awards went to: Kennedy Hayden, first, extemporaneous reading; and Quinn Mackie, second, extemporaneous speaking.
• The Mankato East speech team competed at the Shakopee Invitational at Shakopee High School March 4.
The East team finished as follows: Kate Laven, fourth, varsity storytelling; Seth Possin, fifth, "next-in" finals, poetry; Asher Thole, sixth, merit finals, humorous; Olivia Moeller and Jayne Satre, seventh, varsity duo; Maggy Rusche, seventh, varsity extemporaneous reading.
Minnesota Corn
Recipients of Minnesota Corn's 2023 young adult scholarships recently were announced.
The recipients are of the $5,000 scholarships are Charles Tesch, of Henderson, Nicole Koziolek, of Northfield, Brynn Lozinski, of Clara City, and Meredith Taylor, of Randolph.
Tesch is a junior at South Dakota State University studying agronomy and precision agriculture. He's vice president of the SDSU Agronomy and Precision Ag Club and an ambassador for SDSU's Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. Last summer, Tesch was a crop consulting intern with Mittman Agronomics Inc. After graduating, he plans to work in the field of research agronomy in southern Minnesota. He also plans to spend his free time working on his family's diversified livestock and crop farming operation.
Minnesota Corn is comprised of two organizations, the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Council.
Upper Iowa University
Paxton Gravlin, of Truman, graduated in December from Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
Gravlin earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
South Dakota State
The following area residents graduated after the summer and fall 2022 semesters at South Dakota State University-Brookings.
Elmore — Analicia Swanson, master of science.
Good Thunder — Christian Rahn, bachelor of science.
Le Sueur — Dylan Pauly , BS.
Madelia — Kaitlin Ewy, BS.
Madison Lake — Joseph Dembouski, BS.
Mankato — Megan Bodin, BS.
New Ulm — Nathan Berg, BS; Dylan Borchert, MS; Adam Franta, BS, magna cum laude; Mark Newman, BS; Wyatt Roberts, BS.
St. Peter — Sean Miller, BS, summa cum laude.
Springfield — Kale Meendering, BS; Jordyn Menage, MS.
Waseca — Cecilia McNair; BS.
Waterville — Sydney Mitchell, BS, summa cum laude.
Wells — Dustin Stern, BS.
