Nicollet County 4-H
Nicollet County 4-Her Amanda Vogel served as the sole teen representative from Minnesota at the March 2022 National 4-H Agri-Science Summit in Washington, D.C.
Vogel is a freshman at New Ulm High School and member of the Klossner Swan Lake 4-H Club in Nicollet County.
She joined other teen agriculture and science leaders from across the country to develop the skills and knowledge needed for the challenges facing agriculture, food security and sustainability.
Vogel's work in 4-H as a champion for pollinator habitats and the environment throughout 2021 made her an ideal candidate to attend the summit, a 4-H press release said.
With the help of Nicollet County 4-H volunteer and Master Gardener Karen Wright, she worked with a small group of other teens to learn about pollinators and seed habitat with Corteva in Mankato and the local Pheasants Forever chapter.
Farm to School grants
Schools within the region's counties are among recent recipients of Minnesota Department of Agriculture Farm to School grants. The grants are to be used to develop programs that provide local, nutritious school meals.
The program's First Bite mini grants are intended for school districts that have little to no experience with local procurement as part of a Farm to School programing.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools is the recipient of a $5,000 First Bite grant.
AGRI Farm to School Full Tray grants are intended for school districts that have some Farm to School experience and want to grow their programming and expand local procurement from Minnesota producers.
The amount of funding each district is eligible for is based on the number of reimbursable lunches and breakfasts served in October 2019. The maximum award that a school district may apply for is $35,000; the minimum is $2,500. A 1-to-1 cash match is required.
New Ulm Area Catholic Schools is the recipient of a Full Tray grant totaling $4,630.
New Prague Area Schools, which includes students from Le Sueur County in its population, was awarded a Full Tray grant totaling $26,750.
U of M-Crookston
New Ulm residents Johanna Stelljes and Mara Weisensel were among students named to the fall semester chancellor's list for the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Oregon State
Emery Barnard, of Le Sueur, was among students who made the winter scholastic honor roll recently announced by Oregon State University in Corvallis.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average while carrying at least 12 graded hours of course work.
FFA Foundation
The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced the 35 Minnesota students who will receive the James W. Tracy scholarship. The scholarship is available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture.
The scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
Area recipients are:
Heidi Hoffman, a student at New Ulm Cathedral High School;
Noah Klaseus, a student at St. Peter High School;
Nadia Phillips, a student at Mankato East High School.
Recipients will have the opportunity to be recognized for their scholarship at the 2022 Minnesota FFA State Convention April 26 in Minneapolis.
Wartburg College
Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, has recognized 509 students to its fall term dean's list.
Those recognized earned cumulative grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Area honorees are:
New Ulm — Annika Anderson and Hunter Sehr.
St. Peter — Madison Abels.
