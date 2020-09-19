Xcel Energy
More than 1,000 Xcel Energy employees and retirees, along with their families and friends, fanned out over three states to volunteer their time and give back during Xcel’s ninth annual Day of Service Sept. 11.
About 20 Xcel Energy volunteers packed food packs for area students and organized food products within the Feeding Our Communities Partners warehouse in North Mankato.
Pioneer Bank
Pioneer Bank recently donated 5,000 water bottles to students at area schools for use during the 2020-2021 school year.
Due to COVID-19, water fountains in public spaces, such as schools, are not in use; however students may carry water bottles with them at school.
Pioneer Bank employees will be delivering water bottles to several schools, including Bridges Community School, Franklin Elementary School, Hoover Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Kennedy Elementary School, Monroe Elementary School, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Loyola Catholic School, St. Peter Catholic School, Mount Olive School, Maple River Schools, Madelia Public Schools, St. Mary’s Catholic School, St. James Elementary School, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, North and South Elementary schools in St. Peter and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran School.
The water bottle donations were in conjunction with the bank’s Bright Project initiative that collects school supplies and cash donations for distribution to area students.
State Community and Technical
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 735 students to its president’s list for the spring semester.
Students on the president’s list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned grade-point averages of 4.0.
Area students named to the list are:
Elysian — Rachel Schaub.
Montgomery — Matthew Warner.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College serves more than 8,000 students in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Northland College
Marley Pietz, of New Ulm, recently graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, a private, liberal arts college with a progressive focus on the environment and sustainability.
Pietz earned a bachelor of arts and focused on sustainable community development and sociology/social justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.