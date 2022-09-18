Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Le Sueur recently was named the 2022 Rotary District 5960 Medium Size Club of the Year.
The boundaries of District 5960 stretch from northwestern Wisconsin, along the western edge of Wisconsin and encompass most of southeastern Minnesota. District 5960 is comprised of 64 clubs and about 3,300 members.
Rochester Community
and Technical College
Rochester Community and Technical College has announced its list of spring semester graduates. Commencement ceremonies were May 12.
Area graduates are:
Elysian — Tyler LeBert, associate of science, nursing.
Kasota — Trevor Gurrola, diploma, facility and service technology.
Montgomery — Kyle Sladek, certificate, law enforcement, high honors.
New Richland — Madisyn Bueltel, associate of applied science, surgical technology.
St. James — Lucas Anderson, AAS, sport/athletic field management, high honors.
Springfield — LaCole Weisensel, AAS, veterinary technician.
St. Peter — Christopher Blaido, AS, individualized studies.
Waseca — Samantha Eberling, AAS, veterinary technician; Jackson Prehn, diploma, CAD technology.
UW-Madison
Area residents received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May. Commencement ceremonies were May 13 for doctoral, MFA and medical students; and May 14 for undergraduate, law and master's students.
Degree recipients from the area are:
Madison Lake — Gabriel Nack, bachelor of science, biology; Randi Sabatka, BS, biology.
Mankato — Marah Bengtson, BS, genetics and genomics and life sciences communication, with distinction; Nathan Loayza, BS, political science, with distinction; Gabrielle Pluym, master of physician assistant studies; Erin Poburka, BA, psychology.
North Mankato — Samuel Murray, BS, history and political science.
UW-Oshkosh
Emily A. Huper, of Bricelyn, was among the spring graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Commencement ceremonies were May 14.
Huper earned a doctor of nursing practice degree.
