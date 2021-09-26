Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota recently announced Isaac Landsteiner has been named its new parish social ministry director.
Landsteiner grew up in Fairmont. He began his work with Catholic Charities in 2019 as a deanery coordinator for the Parish Social Ministry program.
Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. Offices are in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Austin and Owatonna.
Boy Scouts of America
Scouting EXPO 2021 was Sept. 10-12 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm.
Several Scouts earned a total of 172 merit badges in the following categories: automotive maintenance, aviation, chemistry, crime prevention, electronics, farm mechanics, fire safety, horsemanship, Indian lore, public health, robotics and truck transportation.
Over all, 153 Cub Adventures were taken during the event and 88 youths participated in Young Eagle Flights.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran
Maggie Hamen, a senior at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School in New Ulm, recently was honored by the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program as a 2021-2022 Scholar.
Hamen is among students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s national recognition programs. She was considered for her specific award based on the location of her high school.
National Recognition Programs grant under-represented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country.
Maggie earned this recognition by excelling on her PSAT/NMSQT and in her classes.
She is the daughter of Ryan and Susan Hamen of Belle Plaine.
UW-Stout
Area residents were among students named to the spring dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Butterfield — Kali Xayaphonesongkham.
Cleveland — Isaac Grundhoffer.
Mankato — Ian Fredericks, Larssen Hokeness, Leif Stout, Emma Treinen.
Montgomery — Nick Arguedas.
New Ulm — Zachary Helget.
St. Peter — Katelyn Kruger.
Waseca — Shelby Wolff.
UMN-Crookston
Area residents were among students named to the University of Minnesota-Crookston's spring semester chancellor and dean's lists.
To qualify for the chancellor's list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade-point average.
Students named to the chancellor's list include:
Lafayette — Kayley Silva.
New Ulm — Johanna Stelljes, Mara Weisensel.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a GPA of at least 3.66.
Students named to the dean's list include:
Amboy — April Klecker.
Courtland — Teddy Giefer.
North Mankato — Erin Gronewold.
Sleepy Eye — Jen Lax.
Waterville — Zac Olson.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, participated in "5 New Musicals X 15 Minutes" a spring co-production by Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, and Beck Center for the Arts.
The 10th annual collaboration was done in the form of virtual world premieres of five 15-minute new musicals chosen by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. Senden, a music theater major at Baldwin Wallace, played the part of Edna in "Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls."
University of Findlay
Alison Elg, of St. James, graduated in May from the University of Findlay in Ohio.
Elg received a master of business administration degree.
Western Technical College
Rachel Ebert, of Mankato, was named to the president's list of high distinction for the spring term at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
To be included on the list, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate's degree or technical diploma program.
MSU-Moorhead
Area residents graduated in May from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Virtual commencement ceremonies were May 13 and 14.
Graduates include:
Madelia — Patrick Culhane, master of business administration.
Mankato — Heather Hedin, master of science nursing; Erica Johnson, educational leadership degree.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Andrew Alan Johnson, of Waseca, was among students who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7-8.
Johnson earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering.
Minnesota State Community
The following area students are among the 700 2021 Spring Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:
Eagle Lake — Casandra Juliar, liberal arts and sciences degree.
Montgomery — Matthew Warner, electrical technology.
New Richland — Courtney Madsen, associate degree in human resources.
Sleepy Eye — Carter Ibberson, electrical line work diploma.
