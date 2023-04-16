University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Carissa Kay Caraway, of Mankato, graduated in December from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Caraway earned a bachelor of science.
University of Sioux Falls
Area residents were among students at the University of Sioux Falls named to the fall dean’s list.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn term grade-point averages of of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The local honorees are:
Comfrey — Dylan Haugen.
Eagle Lake — Megan Burrows.
Le Center — Allison McCabe.
Montgomery — Abbigail Schulte, Gavin Dykstra.
New Ulm — Lauren Mages.
North Mankato — Dawson Davitom, Elise Van Avery Rykhus.
Springfield — Arynzi Rabb, Brittany Rogotzke.
St. Norbert College
Area residents were among student named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.
A minimum 3.5 grade-point average is required for academic eligibility.
The local honorees are Anna Bauer, of Mankato, Annika Morschauser, of New Ulm, and Amelia Carlson, of St. Petew.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Madison Mosser, of Waseca, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the fall semester.
Students who received the honor have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
Minnesota West
Area residents were listed on the fall dean’s list at Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Jackson.
Students who earn the academic honor must be enrolled in at least 12 graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
The local honorees are:
Amboy — Maya Doyen.
Blue Earth — Cole Warmka.
Gaylord — Libby Bartels.
Hanska — Jacob Peterson.
Le Sueur — Dominic Drent, Eliza Hudson.
Madelia — Jonathan McLaughlin.
Madison Lake — Calvin Miller.
Mankato — Logan Cook, Diego Reyes, Alexander Spence.
Mountain Lake — Makayla Belgarde, Hana Bergling, Daniel Gardiner, Drayton Klassen, Kolby Kremmin, Alana Morey, Wyatt Wall.
North Mankato — Erin Shang Quartey.
Sleepy Eye — Taylor Lambrecht, Jacob Schultz.
Springfield — Elizabeth Johnson, Mya Mickelson.
St. James — Andres Gutierrez.
Truman — Blake Altenburg, Ella Nagorske.
Winnebago — Eleazar Cuevas.
