Nicollet County Farm Family of The Year
The Sjostrom family has been named the 2023 Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. Lowell Sjostrom and Steve Sjostrom formed their farming partnership in 1980.
Although Lowell is now semi-retired, he still works on the dairy farm. Steve and his wife, Deb, are keeping the farm running, and their son, Jacob, has joined the operation. The dairy herd numbers about 100 animals and the family farms about 900 acres of corn, soybeans and alfalfa
Several members of the Sjostrom family graduated from the University of Minnesota. Some members are involved in Nicollet County American Dairy Association, Nicollet County DHIA and/or Lafayette Lions Club.
Steve Sjostrom is a representative of the Heartland Ethanol Board and Bernadotte Township.
Northwest Technical College
Area resident were among students at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji who earned degrees the 2022-2023 school year.
Tucker Rients, of Elysian, earned a diploma in electrical construction/maintenance.
Cole Morris, of Waseca, earned an associate of applied science degree in electrical construction/maintenance.
St. Cloud State University
More than 500 students completed their graduation requirements during fall semester at St. Cloud State University.
Area graduates are:
Lake Crystal — Brianna Sittig, master of social work.
Mankato — Nicholas Purdie, bachelor of science, marketing, cum laude.
Mapleton — Michael Sheely, master of science, technology education.
University of Iowa
Aidan Corbett, of Mankato, and Samantha Pell, of St. Peter, were among the more than 500 students at the University of Iowa-Iowa City who participated in the 29th annual student-led Dance Marathon.
The fundraiser generated more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Central Lakes College
The fall semester honors list has been announced for Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples.
Rachel Sloot, of New Ulm, was named to the president’s list. The academic honor is for students who earned grade-point averages of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
Brennan Hoehn, of Waseca, was named to the dean’s list. The academic honor is for students who earned GPAs between 3.25 to 3.74.
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Morghan Dauk, of Madison Lake, has been named to the president’s list for the fall term at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.
To qualify, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in a recent term.
Riverland Community College
Riverland Community College in Austin has announced the names of students whose academic achievement placed them on the fall president’s and dean’s lists.
To be eligible for the president’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned grade-point averages of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned GPAs between 3.25 and 3.99.
Area residents named to the president’s list are:
Blue Earth — Anthony Carr.
Janesville — Zachary Groh.
New Richland — Shannon Martin, Chancellor Olson.
New Ulm — Jaden Domeier.
Waseca — Leah Bartelt, Camryn McQuery.
Wells — Saige Garver.
Area residents named to the dean’s list are:
Blue Earth — Kelvin Jackson, Mirna Romero Castro, Maria Salazar Domiguez.
Elysian — Tyler Brekke, Bryce Hermel, Isabelle Rider.
Janesville — Regan Asselin, Alexa Cords, Kaden Johnson.
Lafayette — Jarrett Platz.
Mankato — Salina Brinkmann, Jett Oachs.
New Richland — Isaiah Grube, John Grayson McGinnis, Shannon Martin, Kalli Nelson.
New Ulm — Katherine Hames.
St. Peter — Oscar Cruz.
Waseca — Drew Harguth, Alicia Kelly, Connor Lantsberger, Catryna Lindholm-Sullivan, Matthew Olsem, Austin Westphal, Jessa Westphal.
Waterville — Gloria Cortez, Andrea Ramirez-Hernandez.
Wells — Misty Chavez, Jeremiah Schwartz, Zoe Sutter.
Winnebago — Nathan Murphy.
Augustana College
Paige Meyer, of St. Peter, and Allison Schmoll, of Madison Lake, were among students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
Students who have earned this academic honor maintained grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for courses taken during the term.
Saint Mary’s
Area residents were among the undergraduate students named to the fall semester dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University in Winona. The list includes who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
The area honorees are:
Bricelyn — Hailey Warmka.
Le Center — Thomas Budin.
Mankato — Kailee Magaard, Kirsten Sims.
Mapleton — Julia Langworthy.
Montgomery — Shawna Berdan, Elizabeth Trnka.
St. Peter — Eryn Roemhildt, Hailey Schmidt.
St. James — Zoie Becker.
St. Olaf College
Area residents were among students named to fall semester dean’s list for St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Honorees include:
Madison Lake — Peyton Keech, Sam Schulz.
Mankato — Caspar Olseth, Gus Olseth.
North Mankato — Olivia Ceminsky.
St. Peter — Stacie Elliott.
Waseca — Logan Flom.
