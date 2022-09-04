Minnesota State University
Minnesota State University’s Sarah Henderson Lee has been selected to participate in a U.S. Department of State’s English Language Specialist project.
The 11-week project focuses on trends in English academic and research writing in Russia. Her project is one of about 240 that the English Language Specialist Program supports each year.
Henderson Lee is a professor of English at MSU, where she directs the multilingual writing program and teaches in the graduate Rhetoric & Composition and TESOL programs. She recently served as a Fulbright Scholar in Kyrgyzstan, where she researched the relationship between English teachers’ writing practices and pedagogies.
Sons of Norway
William Jeffrey Stelter was a recipient of a $1,200 Skogfjorden scholarship from the Sons of Norway District 1 and the local Mankato Sons of Norway, Elvesvingen 1-582 Lodge, to attend the Concordia Language Village Camp near Bemidji this past summer.
An eighth grader at Arcadia Charter School in Northfield, Stelter attended a four-week Norwegian camp. This was his eighth year of attending Concordia Language Camp. His grandparents are Stan and Linda Stelter of Mankato.
University of Alabama
Lucas Seehafer, of Mankato, has earned a master of arts degree from the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa.
Seehafer was awarded the degree during its summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 6.
Baylor University
Ethan Mark Kurtz, of Mankato, has graduated magna cum laude from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Kurtz earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics and international studies.
Commencement ceremonies were May 13-14.
Kurtz was named to the dean’s academic spring honor list. The academic honor lists students who earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
City of St. Peter
St. Peter was named the town with the Best Drinking Water in Minnesota during a drinking water competition at the Minnesota State Fair.
The state Department of Health annually hosts the competition at the State Fair by comparing drinking water throughout the state. Twenty-two communities participated.
St. Peter provides its residents with high quality, safe, reliable drinking water that meets all federal and state water quality requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.