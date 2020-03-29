Mankato FFA
The Mankato FFA chapter earned first-place honors at the March 6 Region VII contest at South Central College.
Chapter members who earned individual honors include:
Reagan Thompson — creed speaking, first place; FFA talent, first place.
Brynn Bohlke — creed speaking, seventh place;
Crops team (Brynn Bohlke, Madeline Dubke, Jenna Keltgen and Marcus Moore) — seventh place.
Ag mechanics team (Andrew Beckius, Tucker Friesen, Loghan Juliar, Brendan Steffensmeier and Jacob Wintheiser) — ninth place.
