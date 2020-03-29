Names and Notables FFA

Mankato FFA members Marcus Moore, Brynn Bohlke, Jenna Keltjen and Madeline Dubdke brought home honors from a March 6 regional competition at South Central College.

 Courtesy of Mankato FFA

Mankato FFA

The Mankato FFA chapter earned first-place honors at the March 6 Region VII contest at South Central College.

Chapter members who earned individual honors include:

Reagan Thompson — creed speaking, first place; FFA talent, first place.

Brynn Bohlke — creed speaking, seventh place;

Crops team (Brynn Bohlke, Madeline Dubke, Jenna Keltgen and Marcus Moore) — seventh place.

Ag mechanics team (Andrew Beckius, Tucker Friesen, Loghan Juliar, Brendan Steffensmeier and Jacob Wintheiser) — ninth place.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0