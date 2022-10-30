Dollars for Scholars
The Mankato Area Dollars for Scholars chapter has announced the recipients of its Christian Service Scholarships, sponsored by Rob Bjerke of Western Specialized of Mankato.
2022 graduates awarded the $1,000 scholarships are:
Mankato Loyola High School — Jack Ammann and Duram Kelly.
Mankato East High School — Sadie Burns.
Mankato West High School — Alexandra Pietka.
The Mankato Area Dollars for Scholars chapter is a volunteer organization that donates 100 percent of its scholarship monies to local students.
Sons of Norway
William Jeffrey Stelter is the recipient of a $1,200 Skogfjorden scholarship from the Sons of Norway District 1 and the local Sons of Norway’s Elvesvingen 1-582 Lodge.
He is the son Matt Stelter, of Wanamingo, and Laura Stelter, of Northfield, and the grandson of Stan and Linda Stelter, of Mankato.
The funds were used this summer to attend a residential Norwegian high school credit camp at Concordia Language Village Camp near Bemidji.
Western Technical
Rachel Ebert, of Mankato, was named to President’s List of High Distinction for the spring 2022 term at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
To be included on the list, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
Concordia-Seward
Sierra Geistfeld of St. James, and Bennett Shane, of Truman, were among students to the honors list for the spring semester at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
Students earn the honor by achieving grade-point averages of 3.90 or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours.
Benedictine College
Area residents were named to the spring dean’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Students named to the list distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 10.
Full-time students with 12 hours and grade-point averages between 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean’s list.
The area honorees are: Moriah Lippert, of Easton, Matthew Feldkamp, of Janesville, and Ella Gilbertson, of St. Peter.
St. Norbert College
Anna Bauer, of St. Peter, and Amelia Carlson, of Mankato, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.
A minimum 3.5 grade-point average is required for the academic honor’s eligibility.
Buena Vista University
Area residents were named to the spring dean’s list at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The area honorees are:
Blue Earth — Gaven Bruellman, Isabella Hoffmann.
Courtland — Elizabeth Marzinske, Hannah Marzinske.
Truman — Cayden Fischer.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Olivet Nazarene University
Kathryn Swanson, of North Mankato, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
