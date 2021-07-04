Madelia Health
Foundation
A record amount of donations — more than $14,700 — was raised at Madelia Health Foundation's 16th annual Golf Outing fundraiser June 2. Eighty-four people participated in the event that supports surgical services offerings at the hospital in Madelia.
Team McCabe earned first-place honors.
U of M Center for
Transportation Studies
The University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies recently appointed Region Nine Development Commission Executive Director Nicole Griensewic to be the first female chair of its executive committee. Her two-year term was effective July 1.
The executive committee serves as the main decision-making body for the Center for Transportation Studies. Griensewic formerly served as a member of the committee for six years and was chair for its governance and communications subcommittee.
State appointments
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently announced the appointments of area residents to state boards.
Jenny Arndt, of Waseca, was named a parent/guardian representative on the Minnesota Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities. Her term expires Jan. 1, 2024.
Heidi Holmes, of Mankato, was named to the Board of Social Work. Her term expires Jan. 6, 2025.
Benedictine College
Moriah Lippert, of Easton, and Lucia Rynda, of Montgomery, were named to the spring dean's list at Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas.
Full-time students with grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the list.
Marquette University
Ali Sandquist, of Kasota, graduated this spring from Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Sandquist earned a bachelor's degree in physiological sciences.
St. Mary’s
The following area residents were named to the second-semester dean’s list for St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona:
Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Bricelyn — Hailey Warmka.
Easton — Isaiah Lippert.
Montgomery — Emily Krautkremer, Elizabeth Trnka.
St. James — Zoie Becker, Rachel Lang.
St. Peter — Ella Boomgaarden, Alyson Deegan, Matthew Johnson, Jordan Keeley, Eryn Roemhildt.
Springfield — Justin Haugo.
Waseca — Tyler Hyatt.
Saint Mary's University recently recognized its outstanding undergraduate students by awarding several academic honors. These awards, representing a variety of academic disciplines, are given out to deserving students each spring.
Samantha Chaffee, of Delavan, is the recipient of the Psychology Department Distinction Award.
Jordan Keeley, of St. Peter, is the recipient of the Outstanding Organic Chemistry Award.
UW-La Crosse
The following area residents completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:
Cori Carlson, of Madison Lake, bachelor of science, political science, with highest honors.
Christopher Maurino, of Mankato, master of science, medical dosimetry.
Collin Rongstad, of Waterville, associate of arts, liberal arts.
St. John's
History major Sheamus Westermann, of North Mankato, earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the fall semester at St. John’s University, Collegeville.
To be included on the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.8 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded.
Black Hills University
Nicholas Bjork, of Mankato, was named to the fall dean's list for Black Hills State University, Spearfish.
Students achieved the academic honor by maintaining a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Bjork is an elementary education major.
