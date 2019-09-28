Loyola Catholic School

Three new members of the Schola Hall of Fame recently were announced by Loyola Catholic School and the Schola Foundation.

This year’s inductees are Jack Kolars, a Realtor with NuStar Realty; David Lamm, a retired attorney; and the late Sister Mary Beth Schraml, of School Sisters of Notre Dame.

The three honorees will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame banquet Oct. 7 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Their contributions have helped sustain Loyola’s ability to offer high-quality, faith-based education in Mankato, Schola Foundation President Larry Krmpotich said in a press release.

