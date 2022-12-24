Dig ‘N Pink
Mankato Clinic Foundation recently received $20,000 from a breast cancer awareness campaign led by local high school volleyball teams. The Dig ‘N Pink donations will be used to purchase $100 gift cards for patients being treated for cancer at Mankato Clinic.
Every October, the Dig ‘N Pink campaign raises awareness for breast cancer and provides money for local cancer patients’ expenses. High school volleyball teams from Cleveland, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Loyola and St. Clair high schools participated this year.
Efforts included T-shirt sales, silent auctions and donations from area businesses. Mankato Clinic Oncology and Breast Health staff attended the matches and shared information about breast health, early detection and mammograms.
Melissa Strachan of North Mankato started Dig ‘N Pink in 2009 with two high school volleyball teams. Strachan’s efforts were her response to a friend’s breast cancer diagnosis.
Dig ‘N Pink also donates funds directly to local families impacted by cancer.
Black Hills State University
Nicholas Bjork, of Mankato, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. Bjork was among the 638 students who earned the academic honor by maintaining grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.