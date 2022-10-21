South Central College
South Central College announced the names of this year's South Central College’s 2002 Outstanding Alumni for its two campuses.
The North Mankato campus' honoree, Shari Brostrom, received recognition May 12 during commencement ceremonies at Taylor Center in Bresnan Arena on the campus of Minnesota State University.
Brostrom graduated from the college’s sales, marketing and management program in 1982. A third-generation family business leader, Brostrom and her brother are co-owners of Pell Insurance & Real Estate in St. Peter.
She is a past-president of the St. Peter Rotary Club and serves on the boards of the St. Peter Education Foundation and the River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic Foundation. She is a member of the St. Peter Community Development Corporation and was the recipient of the 2019 Women Celebrating Women Award.
Alzheimer's Association
The Sept. 10 Mankato Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew 523 participants from 42 teams. Together they raised more than $105,000 to support local community members impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
Contributions raised will help fund the Alzheimer’s Association’s support groups, 24/7 Helpline, educational community classes, research efforts around the world and advocacy for Alzheimer’s legislation on a state and federal level.
The top fundraising team — Team Gibbon — raised $25,552, in honor of a woman from Gibbon who is living with the disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Mankato event's organizers are accepting donations through Dec. 1 at: act.alz.org/mankato.
Phi Kappa Phi
Victoria Barkosky, of Amboy, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi earlier this year at St. Catherine University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Barkosky is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into the honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Mankato West
Several Mankato West High School students received honors in the state History Day competition last spring. The awards ceremony was May 1.
Students throughout the state entered this year's competition and the top 1,200 projects were selected for the competition. This year's theme was "Debate & Diplomacy in History."
Mankato West had four projects advance to the state competition and all four received awards:
Miranda Kubek received second place in the senior paper category and qualified for the national competition. She also received an Environmental History topical prize.
Jack Gorman, Mitchell McGraw, Nolin Simmons and Toby Essay received second place in the senior group website category.
Ada Anderson, Holden Perron, Lydia Ambrose and Nora Crockett received third place in the senior group website category.
Alyssa Swanson received a topical prize for her exhibit entry.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced its dean's list for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
The following area residents are recipients of the academic honor:
Bricelyn — Amanda Jacobson.
Madison Lake — Randi Sabatka, Matthew Schickling.
Mankato — John Alto, Ella Gergen Halls, Erin Hill, Grace Morgan, Erin Poburka.
New Ulm — Jace Addy.
Waseca — Rachel Scheffert.
Waterville — Marina Kerekes.
Concordia-Moorhead
Area residents participated in commencement exercises May 1 at Concordia College in Moorhead. Bachelor’s degrees were presented to 356 students.
The graduates include:
Mankato — Britney Dodge, community studies and theater art; Grace Henry, social work sociology.
North Mankato — Morgyn Haugen, nursing.
Waseca — Autum Broughten, music education; Elliott Sorenson, music education.
