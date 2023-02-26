High school speech
Mankato West High School was host to the Scarlet Invitational speech tournament Feb. 18.
Mankato West's team placed second in the competition.
Team member results are:
Varsity — Saarah Hassan, first, drama; Klara Lybeck, first, humorous; Addi Lawrence, first, informative;Lila Madison, first, original oratory;Emma Steffen, second, discussion; Laura Mohapatra, third, discussion; Laura Mohapatra, third, discussion; Quinn Mackie, third, extemporaneous speaking; Nora Smentek, fourth, Great Speeches; Klara Lybeck, fourth, prose; Gianna Aloisio, fourth, informative; Gwyneth Blickem, fifth, creative; Ella Haggerty, fifth, discussion; Anthony Palesotti, sixth, drama; Kennedy Hayden, sixth, extemporaneous reading.
Novice — Anthony Palesotti and Desiree Maloney, second, duo; Johnnie Fransen, fifth, poetry; Orion Losey, sixth, poetry.
Mankato East High School place fourth overall in the competition.
Team members results are:
Varsity — Jayne Satre, first place, prose; Asher Thole, second, humorous; Kate Laven, sixth, storytelling; Olivia Moeller, third, drama; Maarit Mattson, sixth, creative expression; Seth Possin, third, poetry; Kalan Kenward, fifth, humorous.
Novice category — Ashling Smith, first place, informative; Katie Landwer, first, drama; Kaylee Kiewatt, first, discussion; Daniel Possin, seventh, discussion.
Loyola placed fifth overall as a team.
Students who finaled are:
Novice — Annie Long and Luke Blace, first, duo; Hayden Kulas, third, humor.
Varsity — Karii Alm, second, poetry; Molly Koester, third, extemporaneous reading; Thomas Soupir and Sawyer Ettesvold, fourth, duo; Gabby Monson, fourth, storytelling; Cora Koester, fifth, extemporaneous speaking; Matthew Soupir, fifth, Great Speeches; Lousie Monson, fifth, storytelling; Molly Koester and Teya Waagner, sixth, duo.
