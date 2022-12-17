North Dakota State University
North Dakota State University in Fargo recently announced its list of summer graduates.
Area residents among the 313 graduates include:
Eli Henry Ahrens, of Madelia, bachelor of science, manufacturing engineering
Mitchell Allan Westrum, of New Richland, bachelor of science, construction management
Shawn Ian Frank Shoen, of Truman, bachelor of science, medical laboratory science.
Iowa State University
Area residents were among the students at Iowa State University-Ames recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 dean's list. Students named to the list must have earned grade-point averages of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
The area students who received the academic honor are:
Eagle Lake — Nicole Alyce Moldstad.
Easton — Beth Leigh Stevermer.
Elmore — Samantha Jo Naumann.
Mankato — Samuel John Ambrose, Joseph Burns, Aaron James Drummer, Sydnee Ann Hannegrefs.
Mapleton — Benjamin David Trio, Agricultural Business
New Ulm — Hannah F. Blumhoefer, Lauren Christine Humbard, Josie Pautzke, Grace A. Peterson, Daniel James Rosenhamer, Caitlyn Ann Todesco.
North Mankato — Benjamin John Cahalan, Carson Michael Fischer, Charles Raymond Hanneman, Kristin E. Thompson.
St. Peter — Grace Andrea Polzin.
Sleepy Eye — Kayla Schroepfer.
Springfield — Ivan Edward Hovland, Nolan Thomas Hovland.
Waseca — Nathan Scott Kilmer, William Michael Norton, Summer Faith Vagts.
Wells — Kendra Jo Schultz.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,130 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned GPAs between 3.90 and 4.0 are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade-point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Signe Alger, of St. Peter, and Ashtyn Wiltscheck, of Sleepy Eye, were named to the honors list.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, a theater major, was among 660 students named to the spring semester dean's list at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio.
The list recognizes students who earn grade-point averages of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Senden played the lead in a recent production of "Requiem for Frankie Silver." The musical drama was performed with a full orchestra at Bethel University in St. Paul.
