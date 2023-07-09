Southpoint Foundation
The SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Foundation recently awarded a $3,000 grant to Junior Achievement North.
The grant will support a Junior Achievement class in the following communities: New Ulm, North Mankato, Sleepy Eye, St. Peter and Hutchinson. Funds will be used to provide program curriculum and materials, training, educator support, volunteer recruitment and other resources.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department
Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl recently announced the local awardee of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association scholarship program.
Greg Miller, of New Ulm, is one of 22 recipients, who all plan to enter law enforcement and public service.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
• MaKenzie Mercer, of Mankato, was among University of Wisconsin-Platteville undergraduate students awarded diplomas for the spring of 2023.
Mercer graduated from the biology and forensic investigation program.
• The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2023 semester.
Zach Duncomb, of St. Peter, received the academic honor in recognition of his grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Florida Tech
Rayna Doty, of North Mankato, was named to the fall dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.
To be included on the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade-point average of at least 3.4.
University of Iowa
Area residents were among students at the University of Iowa in Iowa City who receive degrees after spring semester.
Jacob Hatanpa, of Mankato, earned a juris doctor degree; Matthew Traxler, of Le Sueur, earned a master’s in medical education; and Reagan Cook, of Le Center, earned a bachelor of arts degree with a major in education studies and human relations.
University of Northern Colorado
Area residents were among students who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado-Greeley at the end of the spring semester.
Abby Tarrant, of Janesville, earned a bachelor of science degree in audiology and speech-language sciences. Tarrant graduated magna cum laude.
Shawna Zabinski, of North Mankato, earned a master of arts degree in teaching physical education.
Minnesota Connections Academy
Area residents were among the more than 400 graduating seniors from Minnesota who recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2023. The tuition-free, public online school recently celebrated the students during an in-person commencement ceremony at the Minneapolis Convention Center June 10.
The following students from Blue Earth County are among the graduates:
Mankato — Jack Larson, Jesse Morrison, Sarah Padgett.
St. Clair — Isabelle Davidson.
Marquette University
Area residents were among the spring graduates at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Katlyn Jaeger, of Janesville, earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Alyssa Compton, of Kasota, earned a master of science degree in nursing.
Claire Nuessmeier, of St. Peter, earned a BS in biochemistry and molecular biology.
