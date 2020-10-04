Augustana University
Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
The list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents included on the list are:
Amboy — Halley Rennpferd.
Blue Earth — Samantha Barslou.
Janesville — Gabrielle Hagen, Andrea McCabe.
Lake Crystal — Kori Schaffer.
Le Sueur — Laura Schwartz.
Madelia — Kaelyn Johnson.
Mankato — Brandi Drumm, Charles Schwartz.
New Ulm — Taylor Wolf.
North Mankato — Makenna Allen, Clay Herding, Anna Olson, Casey Schultz.
St. James — Eve Anderson, Lydia Sargent.
St. Peter — Evan Furst, Claire Thompson.
Springfield — Isaac Fink.
Waseca — Jacob Morarend.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council
Nine area arts organizations are recent recipients of $6,000 State Arts and Cultural Heritage grants. The grants totaling $54,000 are distributed by Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.
Grants funds are for arts activities in all artistic disciplines. Due to COVID-19 all organizations must plan for events that include social distancing and wearing masks and are required to state government recommendations.
The recipients are:
• Davori Productions to purchase sound equipment and a light board.
• La Grande Bande for artist fees, publicity, and venue and harpsichord rental for activities next spring.
• Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra for sectional coaches, director salaries, membership scholarships, and venue rentals.
• Mankato Children’s Chorus for salaries and for video production of the virtual choir performances.
• Minnesota Valley Chorale for salaries, and member scholarships.
• Project G.E.M. for artist fees, salaries, art supplies and a new computer.
• South Central Service Cooperative for artist stipends and salaries related to a virtual event sponsored by the cooperative.
• Summit Avenue Music Series for artist fees, salaries, and publicity.
• Waseca-LeSueur Regional Library System for artist fees and book publishing expenses during a collaboration with Cow Tipping Press.
