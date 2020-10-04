Lafayette Fire Department

Pictured are: Bridget Kavan and her father, Lowell Kavan, a cardiac arrest survivor; and Lafayette Ambulance crew members Nick Klingler, Mark Dick and Ashley Juracek. The crew recently was honored for saving Lowell Kavan.

 Courtesy of Lafayette Ambulance

Augustana University

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.

The list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Area residents included on the list are:

Amboy — Halley Rennpferd.

Blue Earth — Samantha Barslou.

Janesville — Gabrielle Hagen, Andrea McCabe.

Lake Crystal — Kori Schaffer.

Le Sueur — Laura Schwartz.

Madelia — Kaelyn Johnson.

Mankato — Brandi Drumm, Charles Schwartz.

New Ulm — Taylor Wolf.

North Mankato — Makenna Allen, Clay Herding, Anna Olson, Casey Schultz.

St. James — Eve Anderson, Lydia Sargent.

St. Peter — Evan Furst, Claire Thompson.

Springfield — Isaac Fink.

Waseca — Jacob Morarend.

Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council

Nine area arts organizations are recent recipients of $6,000 State Arts and Cultural Heritage grants. The grants totaling $54,000 are distributed by Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.

Grants funds are for arts activities in all artistic disciplines. Due to COVID-19 all organizations must plan for events that include social distancing and wearing masks and are required to state government recommendations.

The recipients are:

• Davori Productions to purchase sound equipment and a light board.

• La Grande Bande for artist fees, publicity, and venue and harpsichord rental for activities next spring.

• Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra for sectional coaches, director salaries, membership scholarships, and venue rentals.

• Mankato Children’s Chorus for salaries and for video production of the virtual choir performances.

• Minnesota Valley Chorale for salaries, and member scholarships.

• Project G.E.M. for artist fees, salaries, art supplies and a new computer.

• South Central Service Cooperative for artist stipends and salaries related to a virtual event sponsored by the cooperative.

• Summit Avenue Music Series for artist fees, salaries, and publicity.

• Waseca-LeSueur Regional Library System for artist fees and book publishing expenses during a collaboration with Cow Tipping Press.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0