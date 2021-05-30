South Central College
Two 2021 Outstanding Alumni awards were recently announced by South Central College.
Recipients are Brian Mayo, of St. Peter, and Katrina DeYoung-Harper, of Faribault.
The Outstanding Alumni program is facilitated by the SCC Faribault Campus Foundation and SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation.
DeYoung-Harper is a graduate of South Central College’s professional nursing program in Faribault, earning her associate of science degree in 2008. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Minnesota State University and worked as a registered nurse, a public health case manager, a care coordinator and a mental health support group facilitator.
Mayo enrolled in SCC's machine tool program in the fall of 1995 after graduating from St. Peter High School. While attending college in North Mankato, he worked at his family's business. He and his wife purchased the business from his parents. He is a partner with St. Peter High School’s Saints Manufacturing, promotes the importance of manufacturing to students and has memberships with St. Peter Ambassadors, St. Peter Development Corporation, SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation Board, Shoreland Country Club Board and Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association.
Soybean Council
Brown County farmer Cole Trebesch is continuing to serve with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council.
Trebesch, chairman of the council, has served since 2015. He will continue to serve for a three-year term alongside the council’s four 2021 elected directors.
He farms near Springfield on his fifth-generation farm, where he raises corn, soybean, hogs and cattle.
The council is the 15-seat elected board of soybean producers from Minnesota who direct checkoff investments toward programs designed to increase the profitability for the state’s nearly 28,000 soybean farmers.
University of Iowa
Alexandra Koberoski, of Madelia, graduated in December from of the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Koberoski earned a bachelor of science in environmental policy and planning.
Wheaton College
Kirsten Peters and Malia Neumann, both of Mankato, were named to the fall semester dean's list for Wheaton College in Illinois.
To earn the academic honor, undergraduate students must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of students whose academic achievements placed them on the college's fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents who received the academic honor are:
Blue Earth — Jessie Griffin.
Elysian — Amanda Moncelle.
Mankato — Anna Armstrong.
Minnesota Lake — Amber Schuster.
New Ulm — Ethan Mixdorf, Leah Preisinger.
North Mankato — Mitchell Black, Hailey Guyer-Rode, Gretchen Olsen.
St. James — Ana San Miguel Esqueda.
Springfield — Tyler Rummel.
Waseca — Hunter Rodriguez.
Waterville — Cooper Thomez.
U of Nebraska
Area residents were among students named to the fall semester dean's list for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
The area students who earned the academic honor for achieving grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher are:
Blue Earth — Kelbey Taylor Ahrens.
Mankato — Alexander Dale Sandquist.
Montgomery — Josephina Marie Jacobson.
Sleepy Eye — Jace Arthur Marotz.
Waseca — Andrew Alan Johnson.
Minnesota Valley
Lutheran School
This year's Tomahawk Conference Knowledge Bowl meet was a virtual event Feb. 26 hosted by Springfield team. Twenty-two teams from eight schools competed.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran Black was the first-place team with a score of 91.5. This win extends MVL's conference champion streak to 15 years.
MVL Gold scored 47.5; Cedar Mountain scored 47; Sleepy Eye Black scored 46.5 and MVL Blue scored 44.5.
