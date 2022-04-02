Sub-Section 2A
North tournament
St. Clair High School's speech team placed first overall at the Sub-Section 2A North tournament March 29 at Loyola High School in Mankato.
The team advances to the Section 2A tournament April 8 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School.
St. Clair students who placed in the Top 6 in their respective categories are:
Gavin Eischens — first place, prose.
Grace Freitag — first, drama.
Jaylee Ely and Jenna Kroeker — first, duo interpretation.
Will Froman — first, creative expression.
Will Wellman — first, humorous.
Irie Hanson — second, extemporaneous speaking.
Isabelle Loge — second, drama.
Izaak Enderle — second, Great Speeches.
Kayle Rollenhagen — second, discussion.
Arya Haala — fourth, poetry.
Mackenzie Levos — fourth, original oratory.
Zach Borneke — fourth, extemporaneous speaking.
Ben Walechka — fifth, extemporaneous speaking.
Nora Roemhildt — fifth, informative speaking.
Zoe Johnson — fifth, storytelling.
Cameron Quast — sixth, drama.
Conner VanErdewyk — sixth, informative.
Kaylin Fitzpatrick-Wilder — sixth, poetry.
Nealy Barna — sixth, original oratory.
Olivia McGowan — sixth, storytelling.
Mankato Loyola placed fourth.
The following Loyola students advance to sections:
Grace Monson — first, storytelling.
Kendra Schroeder — tie for second, storytelling.
Duram Kelly — second, creative expression.
Kathryn Huisken — third, discussion.
Molly Koester — third, extemporaneous reading.
Cora Koester — third, extemporaneous speaking.
Gabe MaCarty — third, informative speaking.
Andrew Tieva — fourth, prose.
Teya Waagner — fourth, extemporaneous reading.
Taiton Moore — fourth, discussion.
Thomas Soupir and Sawyer Ettesvold — fifth, dramatic duo.
Collin Kirschner — fifth, humor; Hayden Kulas, alternate.
Quinn Kelly — sixth, discussion.
Other school teams represented include: JWP, Le Sueur, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Minnesota New Country School, Tri-City United, Waseca and Waterville Elysian Morristown.
2022 Century Farms
Area families are among 78 recipients of Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau's 2022 Century Farm honors.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.
2022 Century Farms from the area are:
Blue Earth County
Lewisville — Zellmer/Davis, 1908.
Mapleton — Fischer Brothers Farm, 1912.
Brown County
Hanska — Schultz-Fischer Farm, 1921.
Sleepy Eye — Lynn and Joyce Krenz, 1890
Cottonwood County
Comfrey — Henry Kleinow Farm, 1900
Faribault County
Blue Earth — Hannaman, 1870
Blue Earth — Mathews Farm, 1921
Easton — Staloch Farms, 1918
Elmore — Grimmelman Farm, 1912
Elmore — Peter Farm, 1920
Sibley County
Buffalo Lake — The Quast Family Farm, 1888
Waseca County
Janesville — Mittelstaedt and Adams, 1919
New Richland — Established by Sam & Nellie Zellweger as Blooming Dale Farm, 1918
New Richland — Tollefson Farms, 1920
Waldorf — Behrns Family Farm, 1906
Waseca — Eustice Farm, 1914
Waseca — The Lakeside Johnson Farm, 1878
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2022 Minnesota State Fair.
SHIP grant
Waseca Public Schools recently received a Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca Counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant to address mental health needs.
The SHIP grant awarded to the school will be an amount not to exceed $9,570. It will be used to support two training seminars for educators and staff.
All SHIP grants are reimbursed to the recipient for expenses incurred and require the recipient to contribute resources of at least 10% of the total project amount.
These trainings will help the district develop a wellness plan that includes continued work on mental well-being.
Knowledge Bowl
Twelve teams competed during the Region Nine Knowledge Bowl for two spots at the state meet April 7-8 at Brainerd. Minnesota Valley Lutheran School's Team Black placed first at the March 15 Region Nine meet in Mankato March 15.
The team's score was 118.5. This is MVL's sixth consecutive region championship.
Community Ed Vex
A local robotic team, Community Ed Vex, will compete in an invitational world competition in May. The team of elementary-school age youths is coordinated through Community Ed and coached by Dave Ulrich.
